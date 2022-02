Western powers fear an imminent Russian invasion of the ex-Soviet state

US service members walk on the tarmac as they deploy to Europe, February 14, 2021, in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. - US service members based in Fort Bragg, North Carolina, are preparing deploy to Europe as the crisis between Russia and Ukraine escalates. (Allison Joyce / AFP)

WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday called China's "tacit support" for Moscow in the Ukrainian standoff "deeply alarming," as Western powers fear an imminent Russian invasion of the ex-Soviet state.

"Their tacit support, if you will, for Russia is deeply alarming and frankly even more destabilizing to the security situation in Europe," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.