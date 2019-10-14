Monday, Oct 14, 2019 | Last Update : 10:47 AM IST

World, Americas

US leaves 'high-value' ISIS detainees behind in Syria: report

ANI
Published : Oct 14, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 14, 2019, 9:16 am IST

Citing two American officials, newspaper reported that detainees could not be taken out before Pentagon decided to move its forces out.

This comes even as the Kurdish administration in northern Syria announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara's offensive. (Representational Image)
 This comes even as the Kurdish administration in northern Syria announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara's offensive. (Representational Image)

Washington: The American military was unable to carry out a plan to transfer about five dozen "high value" ISIS (Islamic State) detainees out of Kurdish-run wartime prisons, The New York Times (NYT) reported on Sunday.

Citing two American officials, the US-based newspaper reported that the detainees could not be taken out before the Pentagon decided to move its forces out of northern Syria.

The report comes even as the Turkish offensive in the region is underway in Syria with many expressing apprehensions that the move could lead to the resurgence of ISIS.

NYT in its report said that hundreds of ISIS sympathizers escaped from a low-security detention camp in the region.

This comes even as the Kurdish administration in northern Syria announced a deal with the Damascus government on a Syrian troop deployment near the border with Turkey to confront Ankara's offensive.

"In order to prevent and confront this aggression, an agreement has been reached with the Syrian government, so that the Syrian army can be deployed along the Syrian-Turkish border to assist the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)," Al Jazeera said that the Kurdish administration was quoted saying it on its Facebook page.

Tags: isis, us army, pentagon, syria, syrian democratic forces
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. (Photo: File)

US says Pak must prosecute top LeT operatives along with Hafiz Saeed

President Xi Jinping warned on Sunday that anyone attempting to

Anyone attempting to split China will be crushed: Xi Jinping in Nepal

In the video, Trump's critics and media members are portrayed as parishioners fleeing his gruesome rampage. (Photo: File)

Parody video featuring US Prez shooting, stabbing opponents shown at Trump resort

President Lenin Moreno met with Jaime Vargas, the head of the indigenous umbrella grouping CONAIE, for four hours of talks in the capital Quito broadcast live on state television. (Photo: File)

Ecuador President, protesters reach deal to end violent unrest

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

2

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

3

Consumer offers at peak, will go down post October: Maruti

4

‘Jesus shoe’: USD 3,000 sneakers filled with holy water sell out in minutes

5

Here's how you can enjoy free food in exchange for plastic waste in Chhattisgarh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham