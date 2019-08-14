Wednesday, Aug 14, 2019 | Last Update : 09:14 AM IST

Wild California freeway shootout leaves officer, gunman dead

One wounded officer was in critical condition and the other was serious but both are expected to survive, the authorities said.

Photo: Representational image
Los Angeles: A driver stopped by police pulled out a rifle and opened fire, killing a California Highway Patrol officer and wounding two others during a shootout on a freeway overpass that left the gunman dead and sent terrified motorists running for cover.

Officer Andrew Moye, Jr.(34) died in the gunfight as dozens of bullets flew late on Monday afternoon in Riverside, east of Los Angeles. Two civilians received minor injuries.

One wounded officer was in critical condition and the other was serious but both are expected to survive, Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback said on Tuesday.

The gunman was identified by the Riverside County coroner's office as Aaron Luther (49) and authorities say he had a criminal record that included an attempted murder conviction in 1994.

Moye had pulled over a pickup truck and was doing the paperwork to impound it when Luther, who was outside the vehicle, reached in, grabbed a rifle and fatally wounded the officer, authorities said.

Moye was able to use radio for help and other officers engaged in a "long and horrific gun battle," Riverside Police Chief Sergio Diaz said.

Authorities said it was unclear what prompted Moye to stop the truck or for Luther to open fire.

Moye's flag-draped body was removed from a hospital and placed in a hearse Monday night.

Motorcycle officers then led a procession as the hearse was driven to the county coroner's office.

"I am devastated by the tragedy," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said in a tweet.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered flags at half-staff Tuesday at the state Capitol.

