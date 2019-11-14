Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019 | Last Update : 10:27 PM IST

First televised Trump impeachment hearing opens in US House

AFP
Democrats seek to make the case to the public that Trump abused his power for political gain.

Two career diplomats -- acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent -- are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a fiery showdown between Democrats and Trump's Republican backers. (Photo: File)
 Two career diplomats -- acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent -- are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a fiery showdown between Democrats and Trump's Republican backers.

Washington: The US House of Representatives opened its momentous first televised hearing Wednesday on whether to impeach President Donald Trump, as Democrats seek to make the case to the public that he abused his power for political gain.

Two career diplomats -- acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent -- are testifying before the House Intelligence Committee in what is expected to be a fiery showdown between Democrats and Trump's Republican backers.

