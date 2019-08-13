Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 AM IST

World, Americas

40,000 people register for 'Howdy, Modi' community summit in Houston

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 9:16 am IST

This will be Modi's third major address to Indian-American community after he became PM in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

Around 40,000 people have registered themselves for Indian-American community summit "Howdy, Modi!" here, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 during his visit to the US for the UN General Assembly session, organisers of the event said. (Photo: File)
 Around 40,000 people have registered themselves for Indian-American community summit "Howdy, Modi!" here, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 during his visit to the US for the UN General Assembly session, organisers of the event said. (Photo: File)

Houston: Around 40,000 people have registered themselves for Indian-American community summit "Howdy, Modi!" here, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 during his visit to the US for the UN General Assembly session, organisers of the event said.

"Howdy", short for 'How do you do?’ is a friendly greeting commonly used in southwestern United States.

Attendance to the summit is free, but passes have to be obtained which is now open for public, said the host Texas India Forum, a Houston-based non-profit body, which expects around 50,000 people to attend the prime minister's address to the Indian diaspora at the sprawling NRG football stadium in the US' fourth most populous city.

Houston, which has one of the largest concentration of over 5,00,000 Indian-American community in the US, is the energy capital of the world. Energy security is a priority area for the Prime Minister.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said, "I look forward to welcoming PM Modi to Houston, home to one of the biggest and most vibrant Indian communities in the US."

"This historic visit will strengthen the already robust bonds between Houston and India on trade, culture and tourism -- all of which benefit every Houstonian."

Over 39,000 people have signed up in the first two weeks. There are more than 1,000 volunteers and 650 Welcome Partner organisations for the event, the Texas India Forum said.

According to convener of the organising committee Jugal Malani, before the prime minister's address, the event, with the tagline 'Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', will include a cultural programme that puts a spotlight on Indian-American contributions to the United States.

"We want the entire city of Houston to come enjoy the festivities and learn about Indian-Texan relations," he said.

This will be Modi's third major address to the Indian-American community after he became the prime minister in 2014 and the first after his re-election in May.

The previous two were at the Madison Square Garden in New York in 2014 and the Silicon Valley in 2016. Both the events were attended by more than 20,000 people.

US Senator John Cornyn said, "On behalf of the hundreds of thousands of Indian-Americans in Texas, and as co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, I welcome Prime Minister Modi to Houston."

"India continues to be a key security and economic partner of the United States, and I look forward to seeing that relationship strengthen with his visit to Texas," he said.

A number group of organisations from a wide spectrum of the Indian diaspora in the United States has mobilised support for the "Howdy, Modi!" event. Sanjay Ramabhadran, the president of the Texas Lyceum said, "The future of Texas is inextricably tied to global trade and strategic relations. As a Texas-wide leadership group focused on civil discourse on the important policy issues facing our state, we recognise that this visit will be a giant step in further strengthening Texas- India relations on numerous fronts."

According to WISERTrade, the US Census Bureau, and the Foreign Trade Division, in 2019 (year to date), India is Houston's fourth largest trading partner just behind Brazil, China and Mexico.

Tags: narendra modi, pm, howdy modi, us, india
Location: United States, Texas, Houston

Latest From World

Qureshi's comment came a day after Russia becomes the first P-5 member to support India over the abrogation of Article 370. (Photo: File)

UNSC not 'waiting with garlands' for you: Shah Mehmood Qureshi tell Pakistanis

This is the story of a 72-year-old retired electrician in Britain, who forgot to tell his surgeon that he wore dentures. (Photo: AP)

72-year-old's denture got struck in his throat, detected a week later

The diplomat composed herself and chided him for the manner in which he put forth the questions. She further said that she would not respond to his questions. (Photo: ANI)

'You don't deserve to represent us': Pakistani accuses Maleeha Lodhi of corruption

Flights resumed Tuesday at Hong Kong airport a day after a massive pro-democracy rally there forced the shutdown of the busy international transport hub. (Photo: AFP)

More than 200 flights cancelled at Hong Kong airport as ops resume after protest

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple foldable device unlike anything you expect

2

Pornhub isn’t buying Tumblr; porn ban still in place

3

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

4

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

5

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham