Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:11 AM IST

World, Americas

US teen points fake gun at cop, killed; incident caught on cam

AFP
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 10:17 am IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 10:17 am IST

The replica gun can be seen lying next to her in the video.

The video footage showed the officer exiting his car and walking around the van Williams was driving. (Photo: Screengrab)
 The video footage showed the officer exiting his car and walking around the van Williams was driving. (Photo: Screengrab)

California: A 17-year-old girl killed by a California police officer last week appears to have been pointing a replica gun at the officer when she was shot, video footage released Friday showed.

The graphic video, released by the Fullerton police department following questions from the teen's family, shows Hannah Williams collapsing and pleading for help after she was shot on July 5.

The replica gun can be seen lying next to her in the video.

Police on Friday also released audio of an emergency call the teen's father, Benson Williams, made about 90 minutes after the shooting to report his daughter missing.

Williams tearfully tells the dispatcher in the call that he fears his daughter might harm herself and that she was on anti-depressants.

Police said the deadly encounter unfolded after the officer involved in the shooting spotted the teen driving at high speed on a freeway as he was taking his K-9 dog to the veterinarian.

He chased her vehicle and attempted to stop her, but at some point she made an abrupt U-turn into oncoming traffic and skidded to a stop facing the wrong way.

The video footage showed the officer exiting his car and walking around the van Williams was driving. As he approaches the driver's side of the vehicle, he is confronted by Williams who can be seen walking towards him with her arms outstretched in a "shooting stance."

Shots are then fired and Williams is seen collapsing on the ground and pleading for help.

The teen's family have questioned the circumstances around the shooting and have called for state authorities to launch an independent investigation.

Tags: california, us police, shot, encounter, video
Location: United States, California

Latest From World

Yemen’s Al-Qaeda branch, called Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, is the most dangerous and sophisticated offshoot of the terror group Osama bin Laden founded in Afghanistan in 1988. (Photo: AP)

Al-Qaida is stronger than it was before 9/11

The 5.8-magnitude quake struck the northeast coast of Mindanao island at 4:42 am (2042 GMT Friday) at a depth of 11.8 kilometres (7.3 miles), with residents reporting at least three less intense aftershocks. (Representational Image)

At least 6 injured as quake rocks southern Philippines

Trump has said he believes he has the legal right to attack Iran. (Photo: File)

US House votes to curb Donald Trump powers to start Iran war

President Donald Trump is arguing he didn't retreat when he abandoned his effort to insert a citizenship question into next year's census and insists his fallback will prove a more accurate option. (Photo: File)

Trump claims no retreat on citizenship question on census

MOST POPULAR

1

'Angrezi Medium' wrap-up: Homi Adajania pens emotional post for Irrfan, team

2

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 spotted in Delhi metro

3

Samsung to destroy Apple with foldable AR glasses with breakthrough technology

4

Attention India! Your next flagship Apple iPhone could be heavily discounted

5

Inspired by Abhinandan Varthaman, Bhopal-based cop sports gunslinger moustache

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham