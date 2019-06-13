Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 06:27 PM IST

World, Americas

Doing business in India was 'tough': Pompeo on his Bengaluru days

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 5:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 5:31 pm IST

Pompeo will travel to India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea from June 24 to 30.

Prior to joining the Trump Administration, Pompeo was serving in his fourth term as congressman from Kansas' 4th District. (Photo: File)
 Prior to joining the Trump Administration, Pompeo was serving in his fourth term as congressman from Kansas' 4th District. (Photo: File)

Washington: Ahead of his visit to India, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has revealed that he had a "tough" time as a businessman in Chennai and Bengaluru while trying to sell machine parts for the aerospace industry in the country.

Pompeo said this during his address to a Washington audience that included Google's Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai and top corporate executives from India and the US at the India Ideas Summit on Wednesday. Pompeo will travel to India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea from June 24 to 30.

Responding to a question, Pompeo said that as a businessman, before he ran for the Congress, he had spent some time in Chennai and Bangalore trying to sell products to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), India's leading public sector aerospace and defence company.

"I didn't tell the story – I did business in India when I – before I lost my mind and ran for Congress, I ran a small business that made machine parts for the aerospace industry. "And I spent a fair amount of time in Bangalore and in Chennai working with HAL – with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited – to sell products we – a small joint venture," the 55-year-old Secretary of State said at the event hosted by the US-India Business Council "I'll tell you what. It was tough," Pompeo told the audience.

 Prior to joining the Trump Administration, Pompeo was serving in his fourth term as congressman from Kansas' 4th District. Prior to his service in Congress, Pompeo founded Thayer Aerospace, where he served as CEO for more than a decade.

He later became President of Sentry International, an oilfield equipment manufacturing, distribution, and service company, according to his profile on the website of the US Department of State. "India was still opening up, it was still figuring its way through, but there was a real value proposition there, and we did well," he said recollecting his experience in India as a businessman.

"When I think about that, when I think about what businesses need when they go to invest in each other's countries, they need stability, they need a set of rules that they can understand, they need to make sure that the efforts that we put forward together from the United States have sufficient bipartisanship, that they won't be whipsawed, as we have elections here," he said.

Though Indo-US relation was moving ahead well, differences remain in some of the key trade and business issues, he acknowledged. "But we remain open to dialogue and hope our Indian friends will drop their trade barriers and trust in the competitiveness of their exporters and private-sector companies," he said.
Pompeo said the US will also push for the free flow of data across borders — not just to help American companies — but to protect data and ensure consumer privacy. The Reserve Bank of India last year issued a new regulation requiring payments companies to store all information about transactions involving Indians solely on computers in the country. The US has criticised the move.

Tags: mike pompeo, sundar pichai, hindustan aeronautics limited, indo-us relations
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Police fired rubber bullets and beanbag rounds at the crowds, weapons that have not been widely used in recent history. Human rights groups criticised the tough tactics, while police said they were necessary against crowds of people who broke through barriers outside government headquarters and the legislature on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong police use tougher tactics against protesters

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker was carrying a cargo of ethanol from Qatar to Taiwan, official news agency IRNA reported. (Photo: Representational Image).

2 oil tankers 'attacked' in Oman, reports of blast on one

The treaty further bars the US from prosecuting Assange for any other crime beyond those outlined in the extradition request. (Photo: ANI)

UK approves US request for Julian Assange's extradition

Meta canceled the June 30 municipal elections fearing tensions would rise if they were held, because the opposition was boycotting them and threatening to prevent the voting from taking place. (Photo: AP)

Albania’s Parliament to vote on ousting President

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC CWC'19: Mahesh Babu's fanboy moment with this cricket legend is unmissable

2

Travel Alert: Taj Mahal finds new means to curb overtourism

3

First look at absolutely mind-bending Samsung Galaxy S11

4

Trishuli village has no electricity 71 years after India's Independence

5

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could feature exciting new design

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham