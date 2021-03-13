Saturday, Mar 13, 2021 | Last Update : 06:18 PM IST

  World   Americas  13 Mar 2021  Modi, Biden, others push for Quad's new vaccine initiative
India, All India

Modi, Biden, others push for Quad's new vaccine initiative

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 13, 2021, 8:54 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2021, 8:57 am IST

Hinting at China, the leaders said they would support rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes

US President Joe Biden (L), with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd L), meets virtually with members of the 'Quad' alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021. - On screen (R) are Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. ( OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)
 US President Joe Biden (L), with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd L), meets virtually with members of the 'Quad' alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021. - On screen (R) are Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. ( OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

New Delhi:  With an eye on China, India along with the other three Quad countries — the US, Japan and Australia — committed to a “free, open, inclusive, healthy, anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion.” They said they were “committed to promoting a free, open rules-based order, rooted in international law to advance security and prosperity and counter threats to both in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Quad had come of age  and that it had become an important pillar of stability in the region. 

Modi with United States President Joe Biden, the Japanese and Australian Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia discussed the Covid “Vaccine Initiative” as per which Covid would be “developed in the US, manufactured in India, financed by Japan and the US, and supported by Australia” at the meeting.

 

After their meeting on Friday evening, Modi, Biden and the Australian and Japanese PMs said, “To advance these goals and others, we will redouble our commitment to Quad engagement. We will combine our nations’ medical, scientific, financing, manufacturing and delivery, and development capabilities and establish a vaccine expert working group to implement our path-breaking commitment to safe and effective vaccine distribution.”

They said the quad would launch a critical- and emerging-technology working group to facilitate cooperation on international standards and innovative technologies of the future. They said the quad would establish a climate working group to strengthen climate actions globally on mitigation, adaptation, resilience, technology, capacity-building, and climate finance.

 

They added, “Our experts and senior officials will continue to meet regularly; our foreign ministers will converse often and meet at least once a year. At the leader level, we will hold an in-person summit by the end of 2021.”

Hinting at China, the four leaders said, “We support the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values, and territorial integrity. We commit to work together and with a range of partners. We reaffirm our strong support for ASEAN’s unity and centrality as well as the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific. Full of potential, the Quad looks forward to the future; it seeks to uphold peace and prosperity and strengthen democratic resilience, based on universal values.”

 

They further said, “Our common goals require us to reckon with the most urgent of global challenges. Today, we pledge to respond to the economic and health impacts of Covid-19, combat climate change, and address shared challenges, including in cyber space, critical technologies, counterterrorism, quality infrastructure investment, and humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief as well as maritime domains.”

They added, “Building on the progress our countries have achieved on health security, we will join forces to expand safe, affordable, and effective vaccine production and equitable access, to speed economic recovery and benefit global health. With steadfast commitment to the health and safety of our own people, we also recognize that none of us can be safe as long as the pandemic continues to spread. We will, therefore, collaborate to strengthen equitable vaccine access for the Indo-Pacific, with close coordination with multilateral organizations including the World Health Organisation and Covax (a global initiative to ensure easy access to the Covid vaccine). We call for transparent and results-oriented reform at the World Health Organisation. We are united in recognizing that climate change is a global priority and will work to strengthen the climate actions of all nations, including to keep a Paris-aligned temperature limit within reach.”

 

The four leader said, “We look forward to a successful COP-26 in Glasgow. We will begin cooperation on the critical technologies of the future to ensure that innovation is consistent with a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. We will continue to prioritise the role of international law in the maritime domain, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and facilitate collaboration, including in maritime security, to meet challenges to the rules-based maritime order in the East and South China Seas. We reaffirm our commitment to the complete denuclearization of North Korea in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, and also confirm the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees.”

 

The leaders said, “As long-standing supporters of Myanmar and its people, we emphasize the urgent need to restore democracy and the priority of strengthening democratic resilience.”

Tags: quad countries, quad countries leaders-level virtual meet, quad countries against china, modi, biden, yoshihide suga, scott morrison
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The strong observation from the court came as it took dim view of the Goa government for giving additional charge of State Election Commissioner to a secretary serving under it. — PTI

No person serving government can be appointed Election Commissioner

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after police sought an adjournment in the proceedings related to an anticipatory bail moved by Chaudhari in the matter. (Representational image)

Toolkit case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest granted to another activist

Trinamool Congress supporters pray for the speedy recovery of party chief and West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, outside SSKM hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI/Ashok Bhaumik)

Six-member TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata

Sharing her plans in the video, Ms Banerjee, whose her party postponed it's manifesto release which was earlier scheduled during the day, vowed to bounce back in her poll campaign. (Photo: PTI)

Didi shifts blame on her car; wants to return in poll campaign, even in wheelchair

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham