Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 12:52 PM IST

World, Americas

Possible skin cancer after hospital visit, says Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro

REUTERS
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 9:34 am IST

The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that he had been to hospital in Brasilia.

Earlier, Bolsonaro also said he had been advised to cancel a trip to Salvador, in the state of Bahia, due to suffering from exhaustion. (Photo: FIle)
 Earlier, Bolsonaro also said he had been advised to cancel a trip to Salvador, in the state of Bahia, due to suffering from exhaustion. (Photo: FIle)

Brazil: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he has a possible skin cancer, after a medical visit where he had a mole removed from his ear.

The presidential office, however, said there is no sign that Bolsonaro has a cancer, adding that the president had been to a hospital in Brasilia in the afternoon. "The president is in good health, without any indication of a skin cancer and is keeping his appointments for this week," said the statement.

Earlier, Bolsonaro also said he had been advised to cancel a trip to Salvador, in the state of Bahia, due to suffering from exhaustion.

Tags: jair bolsonaro, skin cancer, cancer
Location: Brazil, Paraná

