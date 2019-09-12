Thursday, Sep 12, 2019 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

World, Americas

US slaps sanctions on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan chief, designates him global terrorist

PTI
Published : Sep 12, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
Updated : Sep 12, 2019, 12:33 pm IST

Mehsud was designated as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist' by the US Department of State on Tuesday.

Mehsud took over the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in June 2018 following the death of Mullah Fazlullah in Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)
 Mehsud took over the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in June 2018 following the death of Mullah Fazlullah in Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Washington/Islamabad: The US has slapped sanctions on the chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Noor Wali Mehsud and designated him as a global terrorist, as the Trump administration unveiled new tools to pursue terror suspects, their financiers and supporters globally.

Mehsud was designated as a 'Specially Designated Global Terrorist' by the US Department of State on Tuesday, on the eve of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Mehsud took over the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in June 2018 following the death of Mullah Fazlullah in Afghanistan.

"Noor Wali, also known as Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, was named the leader of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in June 2018 following the death of former TTP leader Mullah Fazlullah," according to a State Department statement.

"Under Noor Wali's leadership, TTP has claimed responsibility for numerous deadly terrorist attacks across Pakistan," it said.

The US actions seek to deny these terrorists the resources to plan and carry out attacks. All of their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked, and US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them, the statement said.

Interestingly, Mehsud's designation came on the same day India described Pakistan as the "epicentre" of global terrorism.

While countering Pakistan's offensive against India on the Kashmir issue at the 42nd UN Human Rights Council session in Geneva, Secretary (East) in the External Affairs Ministry Vijay Thakur Singh said "the world is aware that this fabricated narrative comes from the epicentre of global terrorism, where ring leaders were sheltered for years. This nation conducts cross-border terrorism as a form of 'alternate diplomacy'."

Since its establishment in 2007, the TTP has remained a potent threat and the most dangerous Islamist terrorist organisation in Pakistan. The TTP has been involved in more than 1,400 terrorist attacks in Pakistan over the last 12 years.

The revitalised TTP under Mehsud appears to have grown deadlier than it has been in recent years and could potentially usher in some changes to the current jihadist landscape of Pakistan, according to an article published by the Jamestown Foundation, Washington-based institute for research and analysis, in May.

Mehsud is among 12 Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) leaders of previously designated groups including TTP, Hizbullah, Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the Islamic State (IS), IS-Philippines, ISIS-West Africa and an al Qaeda affiliated group fighting in Syria.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday on 'modernising and strengthening sanctions authorities to combat terrorism.'

"Today's executive order by President Trump adds further muscle to US counterterrorism efforts," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said during a briefing to reporters at the White House.

He said Trump's action amends an earlier executive order that former President George W. Bush initially signed after the 9/11 attacks by adding clauses to let the State and Treasury departments directly target leaders of suspected terror groups and their affiliates "without having to tie terrorist leaders to specific acts."

Pompeo said the order also more effectively targets individuals and groups participating in terrorist training and provides new authorities to impose sanctions on foreign financial institutions that knowingly do business with suspected terrorists.

Commenting on the order signed by Trump, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin said, "These new tools aid our unrelenting efforts to cut off terrorists from their sources of support and deprive them of the funds required to carry out their destructive activities.

"They serve as a powerful deterrent to radical terror groups and those seeking to aid their nefarious goals," he added.

"Terrorist designations expose and isolate organisations and individuals, and deny them access to the US financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of US agencies and other governments," the state department said in a press release.

All property and interests in property of the targets that are in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons will be blocked and reported to the US Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

"OFAC's regulations generally prohibit all dealings by US persons or within the United States (including transactions transiting the United States) that involve any property or interests in property of blocked or designated persons," explained US Treasury Department in a statement.

"In addition, persons that engage in certain transactions with the individual designated today may themselves be exposed to sanctions or subject to enforcement action," it said.

Tags: tehreek-e-taliban pakistan, noor wali mehsud, 9/11 attacks, mike pompeo
Location: United States, Florida

Latest From World

During his speech, he also explained why he cancelled his peace talks with the Taliban. (Photo: PTI)

Trump vows to hit Taliban 'harder' than ever as US marks 9/11

Six deaths have been linked to vaping and US public health officials are investigating 450 cases of potential vaping-related lung illness across 33 states and one US territory. (Representational image)

Trump administration announces plan to ban flavoured e-cigarettes

Police in Tallahassee were still trying to determine what set off the suspect and prompted him to pull out a pocketknife and stab co-workers before fleeing the workplace on foot. (Representational Image)

5 people stabbed in Tallahassee, suspect in custody

Pakistan Interior Minister Brig Ijaz Ahmed Shah has brought a major embarrassment to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his coterie of ministers with his admission that Islamabad has failed to get support from the international community over its stand on Kashmir issue. (Photo: ANI)

Pak fails to convince international community over Kashmir issue: Interior Minister

MOST POPULAR

1

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

2

Deepika Padukone wears a Sabyasachi saree as she heads to Lalbaugh Cha Raja

3

Sad news as iPhone 11 to launch in India after global debut

4

Two reasons that make iPhone 11 better than every Android flagship

5

Apple made three unforgivable iPhone 11 Pro mistakes

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra bids adieu to her house's Ganpati Bappa on Tuesday after worshipping him for one and half days. The actress enjoyed every moment of Ganesh Visarjan with husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan and sister Shamita Shetty. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ganpati Bappa Morya: Shilpa Shetty dances during Ganesh Visarjan; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham