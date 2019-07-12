Friday, Jul 12, 2019 | Last Update : 10:18 AM IST

World, Americas

35 injured as Air Canada Flight to Sydney makes emergency landing in Hawaii

AFP
Published : Jul 12, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated : Jul 12, 2019, 9:28 am IST

Air Canada was arranging hotels and food for passengers in Honolulu and looking at resuming the flight, the statement said.

Shocked passengers described being tossed around an Air Canada passenger jet as it hit a pocket of turbulence on its way to Australia on Thursday and was forced to make an emergency landing. (Representational Image/ ANI)
 Shocked passengers described being tossed around an Air Canada passenger jet as it hit a pocket of turbulence on its way to Australia on Thursday and was forced to make an emergency landing. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Montreal: Shocked passengers described being tossed around an Air Canada passenger jet as it hit a pocket of turbulence on its way to Australia on Thursday and was forced to make an emergency landing.

Flight AC33 from Vancouver to Sydney hit trouble around two hours beyond Hawaii and diverted back to the US island chain's capital Honolulu, the company said in a statement.

The Boeing 777-200 landed "normally" at 6.45 am (1645 GMT), the statement went on, adding that "approximately 35 people appear to have sustained minor injuries."

Passenger Jess Smith, told the local television station KHON that "we all hit the roof, and everything fell down... people went flying."

The aircraft suddenly dropped, and "some people that weren't strapped in, you saw them rise in the air and hit their heads on the roof... it was quite intense," another traveler, Fais Asad, said to KHON.

A spokesperson from the Federal Aviation Administration quoted by Canadian broadcaster CBC said the incident took place at 10,973 meters, about 966 km southwest of Honolulu.

The aircraft was carrying 269 passengers and 15 crew members.

Air Canada was arranging hotels and food for passengers in Honolulu and looking at resuming the flight, the statement said.

Tags: air canada, sydney, emergency, landing, hawaii
Location: Canada, Québec, Montréal

Latest From World

The news channel also posted a statement on its Twitter handle shortly after the blackout. (photo: ANI)

Maryam Nawaz's interview 'forcefully' taken off air within minutes

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said as she described how the Indian leader influenced American social activist Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: File)

'Mahatma Gandhi was spiritual leader of non-violence,' says US House Speaker

‘Once the Su-30MKI and the Rafale start operating together, it will be a potent combination against our adversaries, be it Pakistan or anybody else,’ said Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (Photo: ANI)

Rafale-Su-30MKI deadly combo will make Pak, other enemies worried: IAF

Pakistan claims that its security forces arrested Jadhav from restive Balochistan on March 3, 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. (Photo:file)

Cannot 'prejudge' ICJ's decision in Kulbhushan Jadhav's case: Pakistan FO

MOST POPULAR

1

Aditya Roy Kapur enjoys Aus vs Eng semi-final match in Birmingham; here's proof

2

Apple kills off new product category that would change the way we live

3

Apple AirPods 3 are coming and they’re going to destroy the competition

4

Viral video: Yashika Aannand's boyfriend kisses her in front of Aishwarya; watch

5

Amazon Prime Day sale to feature 500 new products by small and medium businesses

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday night, the makers of Kabir Singh had organised a success bash as the Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the box-office. Kabir Singh actors like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Arjan Bajwa, Sohum Majumdar and others celebrated success in all-night party at the swanky pub in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kabir Singh success bash: Shahid-Kiara celebrate in all-night party; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham