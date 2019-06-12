Pompeo to meet Modi, Jaishankar to discuss ambitious agenda for bilateral partnership

Pompeo will travel to four countries in the Indo-Pacific region from June 24 to 30: India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea.

Pompeo will travel to Osaka to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit, the first such gathering hosted by Japan. (Photo: File)

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will discuss "an ambitious agenda" for the US-India strategic partnership when he meets with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar later this month in New Delhi, the State Department said. Pompeo will travel to four countries in the Indo-Pacific region from June 24 to 30: India, Sri Lanka, Japan and South Korea.

The four Indo-Pacific swings by Pompeo is to broaden and deepen America's partnerships with key countries to advance their shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific region, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Tuesday.

“(And) Prime Minister Modi's recent election victory provides an excellent opportunity for him to implement his vision for a strong and prosperous India that plays a leading role on the global stage,” Ortagus said. In his meeting with Modi and Jaishankar, Pompeo will “discuss our ambitious agenda for the US-India strategic partnership,” she said, without elaborating. From New Delhi, Pompeo will travel to Colombo, where he will express America's solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka as they stand united against the despicable Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

“He will also discuss promising opportunities for US-Sri Lanka cooperation based on shared commitments to a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the spokesperson said.

Pompeo will travel to Osaka to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit, the first such gathering hosted by Japan. On the margins of the summit, Pompeo will join US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to coordinate on the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea and to discuss ways to strengthen trilateral cooperation with South Korea on their unified approach towards the North and other shared challenges, she said.

“Following the G-20, Secretary Pompeo will accompany President Trump to the Republic of Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in. The two leaders will also discuss ways to strengthen the United States-Republic of Korea alliance. President Trump and President Moon will continue their close coordination on efforts to achieve the final, fully verified denuclearization of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea,” Ortagus said.