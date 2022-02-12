Saturday, Feb 12, 2022 | Last Update : 11:52 AM IST

US to evacuate Ukraine embassy amid Russian invasion fears

PTI
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Updated : Feb 12, 2022, 10:53 am IST

State Department plans to announce that all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave the country

Washington: The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as Western intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent.

U.S. officials say the State Department plans to announce early Saturday that all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave the country ahead of a feared Russian invasion. The State Department would not comment.

 

The department had earlier ordered families of U.S. embassy staffers in Kyiv to leave. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart. The new move comes as Washington has ratcheted up its warnings about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the matter publicly, said a limited number of U.S. diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine's far west, near the border with Poland, a NATO ally, so the U.S. could retain a diplomatic presence in the country.

