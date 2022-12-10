Saturday, Dec 10, 2022 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

  World   Americas  10 Dec 2022  Veteran musician Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation
World, Americas

Veteran musician Elton John quits Twitter due to misinformation

PTI
Published : Dec 10, 2022, 1:28 pm IST
Updated : Dec 10, 2022, 1:28 pm IST

The singer-songwriter shared the news in a statement posted on the microblogging site

Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
  Elton John performs on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Los Angeles: Veteran musician Elton John has decided to no longer use Twitter citing "misinformation" as the reason.

The singer-songwriter shared the news in a statement posted on the microblogging site.

"All my life I've tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world," John tweeted.

"I've decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked," he added.

The platform had announced around two weeks ago that it will no longer enforce a policy to combat misinformation about the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to John's post, Twitter CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he hopes the singer returns to the platform soon.

"I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you're concerned about?" Musk wrote.

John's departure comes as Twitter continues to remain at the centre of a number of controversies, most notably antisemitic posts on the platform by Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, which were criticised by the Anti-Defamation League, Ari Emanuel, LeBron James and many others.

Other prominent personalities to quit Twitter since Musk took over the platform are Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey, Shonda Rhimes, David Simon, Jamela Jamil, Trent Reznor, Gigi Hadid, Toni Braxton, Téa Leoni, Jack White, Liz Phair and Stephen Fry. 

Tags: elton john, twitter takeover, elon musk, elton john quits twitter
Location: United States, California, Los Angeles

Latest From World

US President Joe Biden (AP)

Biden to decide on second term 'shortly' after new year: Top aide

In this file photo taken on April 22, 2007, Iranian police officers stop a car during a crackdown to enforce the Islamic dress code in the north of the capital Tehran. - Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, local media said Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police

Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir (Image credit: Twitter/@IntelDte)

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan new Army chief Munir

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. (Twitter)

'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai after receiving Padma Bhushan

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham