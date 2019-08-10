Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 07:33 PM IST

US financier Jeffrey Epstein found dead in prison

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 7:08 pm IST

Epstein was registered as a sex offender in 2008 as part of a controversial plea deal.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail. (Photo: Facebook)
 Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail. (Photo: Facebook)

New York: US financier Jeffrey Epstein has reportedly committed suicide in prison on Saturday as confirmed by news agency AFP.

Epstein was registered as a sex offender in 2008 as part of a controversial plea deal. More recently, he was arrested on charges of sex trafficking amid a flood of new allegations.

Epstein had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and conspiracy charges and was being held without bail.

He was found semi-conscious in his cell with injuries to his neck in last month. It was reported that he was treated at a nearby hospital and he returned to his cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was accused of paying girls under the age of 18 to perform sex acts at his Manhattan and Florida mansions between 2002 and 2005.

He was arrested on 6 July after landing in New Jersey.

