Saturday, Aug 10, 2019 | Last Update : 10:19 AM IST

World, Americas

Indian-origin doctor couple, daughter killed in private plane crash in US

PTI
Published : Aug 10, 2019, 8:14 am IST
Updated : Aug 10, 2019, 8:14 am IST

The family has one surviving daughter who was not on the plane, US media outlets reported.

Khurana, a licensed pilot, was at the controls of the 44-year-old aircraft, which was registered to him, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. (Photo: medicine.temple.edu)
 Khurana, a licensed pilot, was at the controls of the 44-year-old aircraft, which was registered to him, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported. (Photo: medicine.temple.edu)

Washington: A leading Indian-American doctor couple and their 19-year-old daughter were killed instantly when their small private plane crashed in the backyard of a suburban Philadelphia home on Thursday morning, the authorities said.

The victims have been identified as 60-year-old Dr Jasvir Khurana, his wife, 54-year-old Dr Divya Khurana, and their daughter, Kiran Khurana. The family has one surviving daughter who was not on the plane, US media outlets reported.

Khurana, a licensed pilot, was at the controls of the 44-year-old aircraft, which was registered to him, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

The husband-and-wife physician-researchers both trained at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and moved to the United States more than two decades ago.

The National Transportation Security Board (NTSB) said the plane left Northeast Philadelphia Airport shortly after 6 am and was heading to The Ohio State University Airport in Columbus.

The flight lasted for about three minutes before the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft went down. The plane's final destination was supposed to be St. Louis, CBS News reported.

The police arrived at the crash site shortly after receiving a 911 call around 6:20 am and found the bodies of all three family members.

Debris could be seen strewn across a length of more than a football field that covers four yards. The aircraft came to rest in a wooded area after striking the ground, a gazebo, backyard shed, fence and several trees, NBC News reported.

No one on the ground was injured, the Upper Moreland Township Police said.

The plane hit several trees before it stopped, and the debris was spread across four backyards, said Upper Moreland Police Chief Michael Murphy said during a press briefing.

"It crashed into a yard and eventually continued on and hit several trees and a shed in a yard before coming to rest in the woods," he said.

"It's a strictly residential neighborhood. I don't know what the pilot was thinking or what he was doing but it is a miracle that no homes were struck," Murphy said.

Dr Khurana was a faculty member in the Department of Pathology at Temple University where he studied bone pathology.

"Dr. Khurana has been a valued faculty member in the Department of Pathology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University since 2002. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones," the university said in a statement.

His wife, Dr Divya Khurana, was a doctor at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

"[Divya] was loved by her patients and students alike. Her sudden passing has left a void in the hearts of all who knew and loved her," St. Christopher's said in a statement.

Kiran, their younger daughter, graduated last year from Harriton High School in Bryn Mawr, where she was on a nationally ranked squash team and was active in theatre productions.

Chris Crane told Eyewitness News that he heard a "thunderous bang" and his house shook when the small plane crashed in his neighbour's backyard.

"I thank God that it missed our homes," Crane said.

Crane added that there was a strong smell of fuel following the crash.

"When I walked outside all you could smell was fuel, no flames, no anything else, but the smell of fuel was strong," Crane said.

Faith Stander lives a few doors down from the Khuranas. "They were just wonderful, lovely, sweet neighbours," said Stander.

Adam Gerhardt, an air safety investigator for the NTSB, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that the investigation would last several days. A preliminary report is expected in 10 to 15 days, and a final report within a year, the report said.

There is no indication the pilot made a distress call and the plane was only in the air about three minutes before the crash, the Associated Press quoted Gerhardt as saying.

Tags: doctor, indian, us, couple, daughter, plane, crash
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

Prime Minister Khan took the Cabinet into confidence on regional situation emerging after the revocation of the special status of Kashmir by India, Awan said. (Photo: File)

Pakistan Cabinet approves govt's measures against India on Kashmir

Trump's comments fanned fears on Wall Street that the world's two largest economies were digging in for a longer and costlier trade war, causing major stock indexes to extend losses to more than 1per cent. (Photo: File)

Trump says US and China still talking on trade but not ready for a deal

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia on Saturday endorsed India's move of abrogating Article 370 and bifurcating Jammu and Kashmir, saying the exercise was

'Carried out within framework of Indian Constitution': Russia back Centre's J&K move

Trump earlier this week initially appeared to support background checks but then did not mention them in a public address on Monday that focused on mental illness and media culture. (Photo: File)

'Common sense' measures, no guns for 'sick people': Trump on US shootings

MOST POPULAR

1

Uttar Pradesh top cop gets Rs 500 cheque, letter of appreciation from comman man

2

Huge iPhone leak confirms blockbuster Apple details

3

Foldable iPhone could cost over Rs 2.5 lakhs

4

Solar-powered, foldable house is available on Amazon

5

Video: Joe Jonas passionately kisses Sophie Turner amidst celebration with family

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Amidst heavy Mumbai rains on Friday, Kajol, Jackie Shroff, Kajol's son Yug and veteran actress Tanuja has participated in Tanishaa Mukerji's tree plantation drive in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Amid heavy rain, Kajol, Jackie participate in tree plantation drive

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham