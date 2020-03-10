Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020 | Last Update : 01:29 PM IST

World, Americas

Canada confirms first death in Covid19

AFP
Published : Mar 10, 2020, 11:56 am IST
Updated : Mar 10, 2020, 11:56 am IST

The Quebec government also confirmed two new cases Monday, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France

AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Montreal: Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia announced Monday.

The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, "was infected with COVID-19 (and) passed away last night," the province's health officer Bonnie Henry told reporters.

Officials have not released the victim's age.

Henry said he had been a resident of the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver. Two other residents and two caregivers had also tested positive for the disease.

The facility is designed to house around 200 elderly people.

Canada has recorded more than 70 confirmed coronavirus infections, nearly all of which are in British Columbia or Ontario, the most populated province.

The Quebec government confirmed two new cases Monday, including one person who was exposed to the virus during a trip to France.

The person is currently in self-quarantine at home.

Tags: covid 19, coronavirus outbreak, montreal, canada covid-19

Latest From World

A lone passenger leaves Milan's train station, Italy on March 9, 2020. Italy took a page from China's playbook to impose a travel ban across the country to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP)

Italy put under unprecedented lockdown

An activist of the Aurat (Woman) March, with a slogan reading freed woman painted in her face attend a rally to mark the International Women's Day in Islamabad (AFP)

Pakistan's Aurat march: Stones, shoes hurled at women marchers

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea (AP)

North Korea fires short-range projectiles

According to the official All-China Women's Federation, women account for the majority of nurses and doctors on the frontline force (AFP)

Female medical staff in China given pills to delay periods

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham