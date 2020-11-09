Monday, Nov 09, 2020 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

  World   Americas  09 Nov 2020  Biden to name virus team as worldwide cases top 50 million
World, Americas

Biden to name virus team as worldwide cases top 50 million

AFP
Published : Nov 9, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2020, 12:18 pm IST

The incoming leader made the pledge in his first speech, signaling he plans to prioritize the pandemic from the outset

US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winner of the US presidential election. (AFP)
  US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on November 7, 2020, after being declared the winner of the US presidential election. (AFP)

WASHINGTON: The global tally of people infected by the coronavirus shot past 50 million on Monday, as United States President-elect Joe Biden geared up to name the scientists who will lead the country's response to its disastrous outbreak.

The incoming leader made the pledge in his first speech since being projected as the winner of the presidential election, signaling he plans to prioritize the pandemic from the outset.

 

Covid-19 has left more than 237,000 people dead in the US and is surging across the country, which last week voted out Donald Trump in a nailbiting poll.

"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," Biden told supporters, referring to the day he will be sworn in as commander-in-chief and get the keys to the White House.

"The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One," his new transition website said.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, the number of cases in the US is nearing 10 million and shows no sign of slowing, despite Trump's claim the world's biggest economy is "rounding the corner."

 

Myanmar street parties

The raging pandemic -- which first emerged in central China almost a year ago -- did not deter voters in Myanmar, where excited crowds bunched together in their eagerness to cast their ballots.

Hundreds of die-hard supporters ignored warnings and gathered in a premature celebration, dancing, singing and waving flags outside the Yangon headquarters of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).

"We'll happily go to hospital for an NLD victory!" 25-year-old Thazin Swe said, as she hailed Aung San Suu Kyi's likely win.

Schoolteacher Hnin Wut Yee, 23, said she had "concerns" about the lack of social distancing, adding: "We're all watching each other with suspicion."

 

Cases of the coronavirus in Myanmar have spiralled upwards in recent months, sending swathes of the country into lockdown and forcing campaigns online, where hate speech between rival factions has festered.

But Suu Kyi refused to postpone the polls -- a decision that could see "serious public health ramifications", the International Crisis Group watchdog said.

1.25 million dead

The virus has now claimed more than 1.25 million lives worldwide, according to an AFP tally, and over 50 million cases have been registered across the globe.

Europe -- with 12.6 million cases and 306,000 deaths -- is once again the epicentre of the pandemic.

 

Under new measures in Greece, people can only leave home if they make a mobile phone request and receive authorisation.

Essential shops can stay open, including supermarkets and pharmacies.

Hairdressers have also been allowed to stay open, but just for two more days, and they were booked out.

The measures follow the imposition of tough restrictions in Italy, France, Ireland and the United Kingdom, while Germany and other nations have also imposed new rules.

Britain has banned entry to all non-resident foreigners coming from Denmark after a mutated version of the coronavirus linked to mink farms was found in humans.

Royals and politicians in London observed a low-key and socially-distanced Remembrance Sunday without the usual solemn pageantry to honour the country's war dead.

 

And demonstrators once again took to the streets across the world, including in Leipzig, Germany, where 65-year-old Anne told AFP: "For me there is no virus."

After Europe, the regions most affected are Latin America and the Caribbean with 11.6 million cases and 411,700 deaths, Asia with 11 million cases and 176,600 deaths and the United States and Canada with 10.1 million infections and 247,600 fatalities.

Tags: biden coronavirus reforms, us coronavirus, covid-19 latest update

Latest From World

Cars with people leaving the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia approach the border of Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo)

Azerbaijan captures key Karabakh town of Shusha; Armenia vows to fight on

Little Amal

Little Amal, a puppet, is all set to traverse the world in support of refugees

Chris Vela of Nevada carries a Biden-Harris flag and an American flag as supporters of Joe Biden prepare to hold a car parade to celebrate the outcome of Tuesday's election on November 7, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (AFP)

World leaders congratulate Biden as Trump refuses to accept election results

President-elect Joe Biden gestures to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. (AP)

President-elect Joe Biden pledges to unite America; calls it 'a time to heal in America'

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham