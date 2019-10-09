Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 | Last Update : 12:30 PM IST

World, Americas

Some UN agency personnel in India able to operate in Kashmir: UN spokesperson

PTI
Published : Oct 9, 2019, 8:59 am IST
Updated : Oct 9, 2019, 8:59 am IST

Strict restrictions were first imposed across Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370.

Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir for over two months as main markets continue to be shut and public transport off the roads. (Photo: File)
 Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir for over two months as main markets continue to be shut and public transport off the roads. (Photo: File)

United Nations/New York: Expressing concern over the situation in Kashmir, a spokesperson for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that some of the UN agency personnel in India are able to operate in Kashmir.

“We're obviously concerned and continue to be concerned about the situation in Kashmir. My understanding is that some of our humanitarian… our UN agency colleagues in India are able to operate there,” spokesperson for the UN Chief, Stéphane Dujarric told reporters at the daily press briefing on Tuesday.

He said that he will need to get more information on this. Dujarric was asked about a New York Times report that had said people in Kashmir are unable to get medical help due to the communication blackout there and what is the United Nations doing to help the people in need.

Strict restrictions were first imposed across Kashmir on August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Normal life has remained affected in Kashmir for over two months as main markets continue to be shut and public transport off the roads.

Tags: article 370, general antonio guterres, kashmir issue
Location: United States, New York

Latest From World

The United Nations has an overall annual operating budget of several billion dollars, covering everything from humanitarian work to disarmament. (Photo: File)

United Nations may run out of money in October. Why?

The report’s index maps out the competitive landscape of 141 economies based on more than 100 indicators in a dozen categories. (Representational Image)

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

Samuel Little's depravity is matched only by his prodigious memory. (Photo: AP)

'He draws sketches of 93 women he murdered': US killer's lifetime backed by memory

Democrats say that no formal House vote is needed because the impeachment process is in its earliest stages, equivalent to gathering evidence for an indictment. (Photo: File)

'Constitutionally invalid': WH denies on cooperation by Trump in impeachment probe

MOST POPULAR

1

Detel Marvell review: Marvellous sound meets incredible range

2

Essential wants to reframe your perspective on mobiles; the result looks promising

3

Singapore replaces US as world’s most competitive economy

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: The Bugatti La Voiture Noire of smartphones

5

Surprise as new iPhone revealed in stunning leak

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham