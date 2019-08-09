Friday, Aug 09, 2019 | Last Update : 08:54 AM IST

No policy change on Kashmir: US urges India-Pak to maintain calm

The State Department spokesperson said the US was closely monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Washington: The United States on Friday said that there is no change in its policy on Kashmir and called on India and Pakistan to maintain calm and restraint.

"No", replied State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus when asked by reporters if there has been any change in America's policy on Kashmir.

The US policy has been that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and it is up to the two countries to decide on the pace and scope of the talks on the issue.

"And if there was, I certainly wouldn't be announcing it here, but no, there's not," the official said in response to a follow up question.

She said the United States supports dialogue between India and Pakistan over Kashmir.

"It's something that we've called for calm and restraint by all parties. We want to main peace and stability, and we, of course, support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on Kashmir and other issues of concern," the US State Department spokesperson said.

India had on Monday revoked provisions of Article 370 to take away Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and bifurcating the state into two union territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Ortagus said the US was working closely with the two South Asian countries.

"We have a lot of engagement with India and Pakistan. Obviously, we just had Prime Minister Khan here, not just because of Kashmir. That's certainly an incredibly important issue and something that we follow closely. But we have a host of issues that we work with India on quite closely and that we work with Pakistan on quite closely," she said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Bangkok last week.

The State Department spokesperson said the US was closely monitoring the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ortagus reiterated earlier statements that the US was not consulted and informed by India about its decision on scrapping articles 370 and 35A of the Indian Constitution.

"There was no heads up given," she said.

Successive US administrations' policy have been to encourage India and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue.

The Trump administration has insisted that Pakistan needs to create conducive conditions for talks by taking irreversible and decisive actions against terrorist groups operating from its soil.

Meanwhile, after Acting Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells, another senior US diplomat is heading to India.

The visit was pre-scheduled but it would be used to discuss the current issues, Ortagus said.

