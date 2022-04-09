Saturday, Apr 09, 2022 | Last Update : 01:12 PM IST

  World   Americas  09 Apr 2022  Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences
World, Americas

Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2022, 11:42 am IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2022, 11:42 am IST

Vasudev received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing (ANI)
 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing (ANI)

Toronto: A 21-year old Indian student was killed after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds following a shooting at the entrance of a subway station in Canada's Toronto city while he was on his way to work, according to police here.

The victim, identified as Kartik Vasudev, was shot on Thursday evening at the Glen Road entrance to Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town.

 

Vasudev received medical attention from an off-duty paramedic and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

The homicide squad of the Toronto Police Service has taken over the investigation.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses that were in the area at the time, as well as any drivers or businesses that have camera footage, the police said.

We are shocked & distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday, the Consulate General of India wrote in a statement posted on Twitter on Friday.

 

We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in the early repatriation of mortal remains," it said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief at the killing.

Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family, Jaishankar tweeted.

Vasudev's brother told CP24 news channel he was a student at Seneca College and was taking the subway to his job when he was killed.

He arrived in Canada in January.

Seneca College said Vasudev was enrolled in its marketing management programme.

"The Seneca community is saddened to hear of the tragic death of Kartik Vasudev, a first-semester Marketing Management student," a spokesperson said in a statement.

 

"Our thoughts are with Mr Vasudev's family, friends and classmates. Counselling support is being made available to students and employees.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is a Black male standing five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall with a medium build.

He was last seen carrying a handgun walking south on Glen Road toward Howard Street, according to the news channel.

Tags: indian student dead, indian student killed
Location: Canada, Ontario, Toronto

Latest From World

Police officers stand guard to ensure security outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pak Parliament's crucial session begins to vote on no-trust motion against PM Khan

Ukrainian servicemen carry a body after Russian shelling at the railway station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Ukraine seeks tough reply after missile kills 52 at train station

Security personnel patrol outside the Parliament House building in Islamabad on April 9, 2022. (Aamir QURESHI / AFP)

Pak PM Imran Khan on way out as no-confidence vote looms

Municipal workers remove the body of a man from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham