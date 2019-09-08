Sunday, Sep 08, 2019 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

World, Americas

'Chandrayaan-2 a huge step forward for India': US

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2019, 9:16 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2019, 9:16 am IST

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14.

Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India. (Photo: File)
 Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India. (Photo: File)

Washington DC: Alice G Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asia, on Saturday congratulated ISRO for its incredible efforts to place 'Vikram' lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the Moon's south pole and said the mission is a huge step forward for India.

The US diplomat also said that India will "no doubt" achieve its space aspirations.

"We congratulate ISRO on their incredible efforts on Chandrayaan 2. The mission is a huge step forward for India and will continue to produce valuable data to fuel scientific advancements. We have no doubt that India will achieve its space aspirations," Wells said in a tweet posted on the page of US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs.

The communication with Vikram lander was lost in the wee hours of Saturday, moments before its planned landing on the south pole region of the moon. ISRO chairman K Sivan announced that communication with the lander was lost at 2.1 km from the lunar surface.

The Vikram lander successfully separated from Chandrayaan 2 orbiter on September 2. The Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to orbit the moon.

After revolving around the Earth's orbit for nearly 23 days, the spacecraft began its journey to the moon on August 14. The mission took off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 22.

In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed ISRO's scientists saying that they live for the country and irrespective of setbacks, the country's resolve to reach the moon has strengthened more.

Tags: us, isro, chandrayaan-2, vikram
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson received a fresh blow Saturday when senior minister Amber Rudd quit her work and pensions post in protest at his handling of the Brexit crisis. (Photo: AP)

Senior UK Minister Amber Rudd quits in fresh blow for Boris Johnson

The centre of Beijing was under lockdown early Sunday for a night-time parade rehearsal by the Chinese military which is preparing for October 1 ceremonies to mark Communist China's 70th anniversary. (Photo: AFP)

Beijing under lockdown for overnight Army parade rehearsal for China's 70th anniversary

Over 489,000 people are left in the dark as the hurricane made landfall across Atlantic Canada. (Photo: Representational image)

Hurricane Dorian makes landfall in Canada

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

Peace talks between US and Afghanistan called off after Kabul attack

MOST POPULAR

1

Mumbai: Students seek Bear Grylls' help for 'Save Aarey Trees' campaign

2

Apple could launch low-cost iPhone in 2020

3

Huami launches new range of wearable devices

4

Mission Gaganyaan: IAF completes first level of selecting astronauts from pilots pool

5

Here's what PM Modi wrote in visitor's book after Ganpati darshan

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham