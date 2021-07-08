Thursday, Jul 08, 2021 | Last Update : 02:02 PM IST

  World   Americas  08 Jul 2021  Haiti in upheaval: President Moise assassinated at home
Haiti in upheaval: President Moise assassinated at home

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2021, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2021, 11:40 am IST

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas

Presidential guards patrol the entrance to the residence of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Port-Au-Prince: A squad of gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in an overnight raid on their home Wednesday, and police later said they had shot dead four suspects and arrested two others, inflicting more chaos on the poorest country in the Americas.

Three police officers held hostage by the suspected gunmen were freed late Wednesday, said Léon Charles, chief of Haiti's National Police.

 

The killing of Moïse threatened more turbulence for a country already enduring gang violence, soaring inflation and protests of his increasingly authoritarian rule.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas where a history of dictatorship and political upheaval have long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Joseph called for an international investigation into the assassination, said that elections scheduled for later this year should be held and pledged to work with Moïse's allies and opponents alike.

 

We need every single one to move the country forward, Joseph said. He alluded to enemies of the president, describing him as 'a man of courage'' who had opposed 'some oligarchs in the country, and we believe those things are not without consequences.''

Despite Joseph's assurances that order would prevail, there was confusion about who should take control and widespread anxiety among Haitians. Authorities declared a state of siege in the country and closed the international airport.

The normally bustling streets of the capital, Port-au-Prince, were empty Wednesday. Sporadic gunshots were heard in the distance, public transportation was scarce, and some people searched for businesses that were open for food and water.

 

Bocchit Edmond, the Haitian ambassador to the United States, said the attack on the 53-year-old Moïse "was carried out by foreign mercenaries and professional killers  well-orchestrated, and that they were masquerading as agents of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA has an office in the Haitian capital to assist the government in counternarcotics programs, according to the U.S. Embassy.

Joseph said the heavily armed gunmen spoke Spanish or English, but gave no further details.

Moïse's wife, Martine, was in stable but critical condition and was being moved to Miami for treatment, Edmond said in Washington.

Haiti has asked the U.S. government for assistance with the investigation, he said, adding that the assassins could have escaped over the land border to the Dominican Republic or by sea.

 

The Dominican Republic said it was closing the border and reinforcing security in the area, describing the frontier as ?completely calm.?

Haiti appeared to be heading for fresh volatility ahead of general elections later this year. Moïse had been ruling by decree for more than a year after failing to hold elections, and the opposition demanded he step down in recent months, saying he was leading it toward yet another grim period of authoritarianism.

It was a testament to Haiti's fragile political situation that Joseph, a protege of Moise who was only supposed to be prime minster temporarily, found himself in charge.

But Haiti appears to have few other options. The Supreme Court's chief justice, who might be expected to help provide stability in a crisis, died recently of COVID-19.

 

The main opposition parties said they were greatly dismayed about the killing.

In this painful circumstance, the political forces of the opposition condemn with utmost rigor this heinous crime that is at odds with democratic principles, their statement said.

The parties added that they hope the National Police will take all necessary measures to protect lives and property, and they called on Haitians to be extremely vigilant.

Joseph is likely to lead Haiti for now, though that could change in a nation where constitutional provisions have been erratically observed, said Alex Dupuy, a Haiti-born sociologist at Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut.

 

The best scenario would be for the acting prime minister and opposition parties to come together and hold elections, Dupuy said.

But, in Haiti, nothing can be taken for granted. It depends how the current balance of forces in Haiti plays out, he said, describing the situation as dangerous and volatile. Haiti's police force is already grappling with a recent spike in violence in Port-au-Prince that has displaced more than 14,700 people, he said.

Former President Michel Martelly, whom Moïse succeeded, called the assassination a hard blow for our country and for Haitian democracy, which is struggling to find its way.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination, and condemned this heinous act.

 

The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti, Biden said in a statement.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the assassination and stressed that the perpetrators of this crime must be brought to justice, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said. The Security Council scheduled an emergency closed meeting on Haiti for Thursday.

Governments in Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and elsewhere also expressed their concern at Haiti's plight.

A resident who lives near the president's home said she heard the attack.

 

I thought there was an earthquake, there was so much shooting, said the woman, who spoke on condition of anonymity because she fears for her life. The president had problems with many people, but this is not how we expected him to die.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti said it was restricting U.S. staff to its compounds and closed the embassy Wednesday.

It's too early to know exactly what will happen next, said Jonathan Katz, who previously covered Haiti for the AP and wrote a book about the country's devastating earthquake. 

Tags: gang violence, haiti president, jovenel moïse
Location: Haiti, Ouest, Port-au-Prince

