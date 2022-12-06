Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022 | Last Update : 05:13 PM IST

  World   Americas  06 Dec 2022  Biden to decide on second term 'shortly' after new year: Top aide
World, Americas

Biden to decide on second term 'shortly' after new year: Top aide

PTI
Published : Dec 6, 2022, 10:09 am IST
Updated : Dec 6, 2022, 10:09 am IST

At 80 he is already the oldest president in US history and if he served a second term he would be 86 by the time he stepped down

US President Joe Biden (AP)
 US President Joe Biden (AP)

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden will make a decision on whether he seeks a second term in 2024 "shortly" after the new year, his chief of staff, Ron Klain, said Monday.

Speaking at The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit, Klain said Biden had been consulting with his family. At 80 he is already the oldest president in US history and if he served a second term he would be 86 by the time he stepped down.

Klain, one of the most senior figures in Washington to comment on the issue, said in an interview broadcast by the Journal he believes "it's his intention to run."

"I hear from a lot of Democrats from across the country that they want him to run," Klain said. "But the president will make that decision, I expect, shortly after the holidays, but I expect the decision will be to do it."

Currently the only declared candidate for the 2024 election is Donald Trump, the Republican whom Biden defeated in 2020 -- and who continues to spread invented conspiracy theories about the election having been rigged against him.

Biden has given strong indications that he will run again, while leaving open the possibility that he will not, saying he is a "great respecter of fate."

On November 9, after his Democrats did surprisingly well in the midterm elections, he said it was his "intention to run again" but that he would know for sure "early next year."

Tags: us president joe biden, us president elections, joe biden second term
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

In this file photo taken on April 22, 2007, Iranian police officers stop a car during a crackdown to enforce the Islamic dress code in the north of the capital Tehran. - Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, local media said Sunday. (Photo: AFP)

Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police

Pakistan's newly-appointed Army chief General Asim Munir (Image credit: Twitter/@IntelDte)

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pakistan new Army chief Munir

Indian-American Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category. (Twitter)

'India is a part of me': Google CEO Sundar Pichai after receiving Padma Bhushan

An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidiary of Transneft PJSC, in Novorossiysk, Russia, one of the largest facilities for oil and petroleum products in southern Russia. (AP file photo)

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham