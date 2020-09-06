Sunday, Sep 06, 2020 | Last Update : 08:32 PM IST

166th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,131,690

20,851

Recovered

3,195,459

17,786

Deaths

70,802

123

Maharashtra88386263657426276 Andhra Pradesh4981253940194417 Tamil Nadu4576973983667751 Karnataka3893322832926298 Uttar Pradesh2597651969593843 Delhi1881931637854538 West Bengal1777011508013510 Bihar145861128376750 Telangana140969107530886 Assam12122592718345 Odisha12022190331591 Gujarat101695824983076 Rajasthan88515719901116 Kerala8210560444327 Haryana7198357171759 Madhya Pradesh70244532571513 Punjab60013425431739 Jharkhand4803932403447 Jammu and Kashmir4099031435755 Chhatisgarh4063419608337 Uttarakhand2301115547312 Goa1986314747220 Puducherry1617210674280 Tripura145248483136 Himachal Pradesh6830492049 Manipur6699489935 Chandigarh5268243168 Arunachal Pradesh477528858 Nagaland410730588 Meghalaya2734116214 Sikkim184312255 Mizoram10625890
  World   Americas  06 Sep 2020  Blake says 'hurts to breathe' in video from hospital bed
World, Americas

Blake says 'hurts to breathe' in video from hospital bed

AFP
Published : Sep 6, 2020, 1:09 pm IST
Updated : Sep 6, 2020, 1:09 pm IST

Coming three months after the death of George Floyd, Blake's shooting has touched off a new round of demonstrations in several US cities

  "Your life, and not only just your life, your legs -- something that you need to move around and forward in life -- can be taken from you like this, man," Blake said, snapping his fingers. (Screengrab from the video released Saturday by Blake's lawyer Ben Crump)

Washington: Jacob Blake, the young black man shot in the back multiple times by a white police officer in Wisconsin, said "it hurts to breathe" and that he was in constant pain in a video message from his hospital bed.

Despite his injuries, which will likely leave him paralyzed from the waist down, Blake told his supporters "there's a lot more life to live."

 

"Your life, and not only just your life, your legs -- something that you need to move around and forward in life -- can be taken from you like this, man," Blake said, snapping his fingers, in the video released Saturday by his lawyer Ben Crump.

The video was released Saturday by Blake's lawyer Ben Crump.

Wearing a hospital gown, Blake said he had staples in his back and stomach.

"Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours it's pain, it's nothing but pain," he said.

 

"It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move from side-to-side, it hurts to eat," he said in the video, which has more than 400,000 views on Twitter.

"Please, I'm telling you, change your lives out there. We can stick together, make some money, make everything easier for our people out there, man, because there's so much time that's been wasted."

The 29-year-old was gravely wounded when a policeman fired seven or eight shots at him as he tried to get into his car on August 23 in Kenosha, in the Midwestern state of Wisconsin. Three of his children were in the car at the time.

The scene was filmed by bystanders and the two police officers who were trying to stop or arrest Blake have been suspended.

 

Coming three months after the death of George Floyd, Blake's shooting has touched off a new round of demonstrations in several cities.

Protests in Kenosha began peacefully the night Blake was shot, but descended into violence for several nights running.

It culminated August 25 when two people were shot dead. A 17-year-old white Trump supporter has been arrested and charged with murder.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden spoke with Blake by phone on Thursday and met with his family.

Tags: jacob blake video, jacob blake shooting, black lives matter protests, jacob blake health

Latest From World

Examination of the mystery packages revealed at least 14 different kinds of seeds, including mint, mustard, rosemary, lavender, hibiscus and roses. (Representational Image)

Amazon bans sales of foreign seeds in US after mystery packets

Wuhan still restricts access to locations like the Huanan market, which was linked to the first identified cluster of infections in December. (AFP)

Nothing to see: COVID origins off-limits as China's Wuhan touts recovery

Police officers stand at a cordon in Hurst Street in Birmingham after a number of people were stabbed in the city centre, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. British police say that multiple people have been injured in a series of stabbings in a busy nightlife area of the central England city of Birmingham.(AP)

Several stabbed in Birmingham, UK police declare 'major incident'

Activist Tam Tak-chi walks with a black banner towards the Chinese Liaison office after an annual protest march on China's national day, in Hong Kong. - Tak-chi was arrested by Hong Kong's new national security police unit on September 6, 2020 for

Hong Kong opposition activist arrested for 'seditious words' before rally

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham