Tuesday, Aug 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

World, Americas

US-based Muslim body to protest scrapping of Art 370

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2019, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2019, 10:56 am IST

It has urged its supporters to reach out to their state senators to raise the issue of Kashmir.

The group Sound Vision, which claims to be North America's pioneering Muslim media organisation, said demonstrations will also be held outside Indian consulates in New York and Chicago. (Photo: Representational | AFP)
 The group Sound Vision, which claims to be North America's pioneering Muslim media organisation, said demonstrations will also be held outside Indian consulates in New York and Chicago. (Photo: Representational | AFP)

Washington: A US-based Muslim advocacy group has announced it will hold a protest in front of the Indian Embassy here on Tuesday against the revoking of Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir The Indian government on Monday scrapped the article which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and proposed that the state be bifurcated into two Union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The group Sound Vision, which claims to be North America's pioneering Muslim media organisation, said demonstrations will also be held outside Indian consulates in New York and Chicago. The 28-year-old organisation, in a message to its supporters, said, "Tomorrow at noon, there will be rallies in front of the Indian embassies and consulates of the following cities in the United States."

"Please bring yourselves, your families, and your friends. It is crucial to show India that the world is watching and that we are with the Kashmiri people,”it said.

The group urged its supporters to use this large gathering as an opportunity to raise awareness of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir.

It has urged its supporters to reach out to their state senators to raise the issue of Kashmir Within hours of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah announcing the legislative changes on the policy of Jammu and Kashmir, Sound Vision produced a two-page brochure on Kashmir,

Tags: narendra modi, bjp, article 370, article 35 (a), as rajya sabha, amit shah, us-based muslim group
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

During the 2016 presidential elections, Donald Trump had promised to label China as a currency manipulator. (Photo: File)

Trump administration designates China 'currency manipulator'

They also released a video in which da Silva can be seen removing the mask and some of the clothes, and saying his full name. (Representational Image)

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

Former President Barack Obama said Monday, in his first public statement since a pair of mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, that Americans must 'soundly reject language' from any leader who 'feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalises racist sentiments.' (Photo: File)

‘Americans must not let racist views become normalised,’ says Obama

The US on Monday said it was 'closely' observing the events in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution by the Indian government and urged all stakeholders to maintain peace and stability along the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: File)

After Centre’s move on Kashmir, US urges to maintain peace, stability along LoC

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple is planning something huge behind the scenes

2

iPhone XR 128GB price slashed; grab Apple’s latest flagship at Rs 16,901 off

3

Video: Brazilian gang leader tries to escape jail dressed as his 19-year-old daughter

4

Sensational Apple leak confirms depressing new iPhone

5

Surat school created special human chain to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham