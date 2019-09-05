Thursday, Sep 05, 2019 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

World, Americas

'Stand with India': US backs decision to declare Saeed, 3 others as terrorists

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 5, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2019, 10:30 am IST

The Indian government made the announcement nearly a month after Parliament approved an amendment to UAPA Act, 1967.

While Hafiz Saeed was the brains behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Masood Azhar was responsible for the recent Pulwama attack as well as the 2001 attack on Parliament. (Photo: File)
 While Hafiz Saeed was the brains behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Masood Azhar was responsible for the recent Pulwama attack as well as the 2001 attack on Parliament. (Photo: File)

Washington: The United States on Thursday said that it “commends” India after Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and two others were declared terrorists on Wednesday under a new anti-terror law.

Alice Wells, the Acting Assistant Secretary of US department tweeted, “We stand w/ #India & commend it for utilising new legal authorities to designate 4 notorious terrorists: Maulana Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed, Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi & Dawood Ibrahim. This new law expands possibilities for joint #USIndia efforts to combat scourge of terrorism."

The Indian government made the announcement nearly a month after Parliament approved an amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment or UAPA Act, 1967.

While Hafiz Saeed was the brains behind the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, Masood Azhar was responsible for the recent Pulwama attack as well as the 2001 attack on Parliament.

Tags: anti terror law, terrorists, hafiz saeed, masood azhar, jem, let
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Dominic Barton, the former global managing director of the influential consulting firm McKinsey & Co, as the new envoy. Barton is head of the Trudeau government's economic advisory council. (Photo: AP | File)

Canada names new China envoy amid damaged relations

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday ordered all limits on nuclear research and development to be lifted, the country's third step in scaling down its commitments to a 2015 deal with world powers. (Photo: File)

Iran President Hassan Rouhani orders lifting of all nuclear R&D limits

The ruling Wednesday from Judge Anthony Trenga grants a summary judgement to nearly two dozen Muslim U.S. citizens who challenged the watchlist with the help of a Muslim civil-rights group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations. (Photo: File)

'Terror watchlist with over 1M people violates constitutional rights,': US Judge

'Huawei is national security concern', says Trump

MOST POPULAR

1

Justin Bieber spends quality time with wife Hailey on the beach; see pics

2

Delhi slips 6 places in world's most liveable cities ranking due to climate change: Report

3

PM Modi, Putin spend ‘quality time together’ on ship to Russia’s Far East Region

4

Queen Elizabeth II hilariously pranked tourists who didn’t recognise her

5

Here are some reactions after Abhinandan Varthaman trims his gunslinger moustache

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham