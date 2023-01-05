Thursday, Jan 05, 2023 | Last Update : 10:15 AM IST

  World   Americas  05 Jan 2023  Amazon announces cutting more than 18,000 jobs
World, Americas

Amazon announces cutting more than 18,000 jobs

AFP
Published : Jan 5, 2023, 10:12 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2023, 10:12 am IST

Amazon's job-slashing plan is the largest among recent workforce reductions that have impacted the US tech sector

Amazon announced Wednesday it will cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce, citing
 Amazon announced Wednesday it will cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce, citing "the uncertain economy". — AFP

WASHINGTON: Amazon announced Wednesday it will cut more than 18,000 jobs from its workforce, citing "the uncertain economy" and the fact that the online retail giant had "hired rapidly" during the pandemic.

"Between the reductions we made in November and the ones we're sharing today, we plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles," said CEO Andy Jassy in a statement to his staff. The company had announced 10,000 layoffs in November.

Jassy said the company's leadership was "deeply aware that these role eliminations are difficult for people, and we don't take these decisions lightly.

"We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," he said.

Some of the layoffs would be in Europe, Jassy said, adding that the impacted workers would be informed starting on January 18.

He said the sudden announcement was being made "because one of our teammates leaked this information externally."

"This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," Jassy said.

But he added that "Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economies in the past, and we will continue to do so."

The retailer had indeed hired with a vengeance during the pandemic to meet an explosion in demand for deliveries, doubling its global staff between the beginning of 2020 and the beginning of 2022.

The group had 1.54 million employees worldwide at the end of September, not including seasonal workers recruited during periods of increased activity, particularly during the holiday season.

Tech downsizing

Amazon's job-slashing plan is the largest among recent workforce reductions that have impacted the US tech sector.

It is also the largest in the Seattle-based company's history.

Amazon saw its net profit drop nine percent year on year in the third quarter. And for the last quarter, Amazon anticipated in November anemic growth by its standards, between two and eight percent over one year, and an operating profit of between 0 and 4 billion dollars, against 3.5 for the same period of 2021.

The group is due to announce its annual results on February 1.

In the tech sector, major platforms with an advertising-based business model are facing budget cuts from advertisers, who are reducing expenses in the face of inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, announced in November the loss of 11,000 jobs, or about 13 percent of its workforce. At the end of August, Snapchat let go about 20 percent of its employees, around 1,200 people.

Twitter was bought in October by billionaire Elon Musk, who promptly fired about half of the social media platform's 7,500 employees.

Also, the IT group Salesforce, which specializes in management solutions and in cloud technology, announced on Wednesday that it was laying off around 10 percent of its employees, or just under 8,000 people.

Tags: it sector job cuts, amazon, job cuts
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

An employee of the the Dutch Municipal Health Service hands out free Covid-19 self-test kits to travelers arriving from China, at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on January 4, 2023. (Robin van Lonkhuijsen /AFP)

EU advises pre-flight Covid tests on passengers from China

A passenger of a flight from Beijing leaves the terminal after landing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in Barajas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on December 31, 2022. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)

Canada to require COVID tests for passengers from China

In this file photograph taken on December 25, 2005, Pope Benedict XVI delivers his first Christmas Day

Former pope Benedict XVI passes away

The World Health Organization has again urged China to regularly share specific and real-time data on the COVID-19 situation in the country. (AFP file image)

WHO asks China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham