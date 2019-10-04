Friday, Oct 04, 2019 | Last Update : 11:18 PM IST

Watch: Activist shouts, 'eat babies to save planet,' in town hall, AOC mocked

The activist also mentioned bombing Russia or eating dead people won't make much of a difference.

Washington: In a video that has gone viral, a frenzied woman sporting a T-shirt that reads 'Save the planet, eat the children.' The panic-stricken woman is seen making appeals to US lawmaker Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) in which she is seen making appeals to everyone to eat the babies.

She addressed the crowd and said, “All of you, you are a pollutant. Too much CO2. We have to start now, please.”

She also mentioned bombing Russia or eating dead people won't make much of a difference. She was insistent with her claim that people eat their babies.

“Too much pollution, so we have to get rid of the babies! That’s a big problem. We need to eat the babies!” the woman emphasised.

Ocasio-Cortez, however, tried to make the woman calm by saying, 'Fortunately we have more than just a few months to being change.'

The opposition saw this incident as an opportunity and left no stone unturned in mocking AOC.

US president Donald Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr. tweeted saying 'Seems like a normal AOC supporter to me'

Trump retweeted this calling AOC a 'wackjob.'

AOC in response to this blamed the right and asked them to 'knock it off' as the woman was probably suffering from a mental condition.

'It's not okay that the right-wing is mocking her and potentially make her condition or crisis worse. Be a decent human being and knock it off,' AOC wrote.

