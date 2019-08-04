Nine killed, 16 injured in Ohio shooting, shooter dead: Police

The mass shooting took place in Dayton, Ohio within 13 hours of a shooting that took place in Texas which left 20 killed.

'The shooter is deceased. There are nine others also deceased. At least 16 others went to area hospitals with injuries,' the police department said on Twitter.

Washington: Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, police said early Sunday, news agency AFP reported.

According to a report by CNN, the shooting took place around 1 AM outside on East 5th street in Oregon district.

The incident took place only hours after the shooting that took place in El Paso, Texas and killed 20.