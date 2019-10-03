Thursday, Oct 03, 2019 | Last Update : 05:06 PM IST

Watch: Voter asks Canadian Sikh MP Jagmeet Singh to cut off turban to look more Canadian

A practising Sikh, Jagmeet Singh is seen telling the man that ‘Canadians look like all sorts of people’, before shaking his hand.

 Later on, the leader while talking about the incident said, ‘Many Canadians are told that we must change who we are to succeed. My message to you: do not change who you are. Everyone deserves his place.’ (Photo: Twitter | @theJagmeetSingh)

Ottawa: Prime Ministerial candidate for Canada and the leader of the country's third largest political party Jagmeet Singh was advised by a man to cut off his turban to look more 'Canadian' by a voter. A video of the incident has gone viral, reported News18.

 

 

A practising Sikh, Jagmeet Singh is seen telling the man that "Canadians look like all sorts of people", before shaking his hand. The man further says, "In Rome you do as Romans do".

Singh, reiterated his point and said, "This is Canada, you can do like... whatever you like". Before Singh leaves, the voter tells him, "Alright, take care. I hope you win.”

Later on, the leader while talking about the incident said, "Many Canadians are told that we must change who we are to succeed. My message to you: do not change who you are. Everyone deserves his place."

The politician was quoted by BBC as saying that he has faced racism and discrimination in the country, and that his focus was on moving beyond prejudice and highlighting shared values.

Jagmeet Singh is the first non-white leader of a major political party — the New Democratic Party —  in the Canadian Parliament.

Quebec province of Canada had in June passed a legislation that prohibited those occupying offices of civil servants, teachers and police officers from wearing religious symbols to work. However, numerous other municipal governments have opposed the bill.

