Tuesday, Mar 03, 2020 | Last Update : 02:19 PM IST

World, Americas

Klobuchar ends presidential campaign, will back Biden

AFP
Published : Mar 3, 2020, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2020, 12:27 pm IST

The move is a major boost for former vice president Biden, following the withdrawal of another moderate, Pete Buttigieg

In this file photo taken Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks to a crowd at a town hall in Exeter, New Hampshire. AFP Photo
 In this file photo taken Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks to a crowd at a town hall in Exeter, New Hampshire. AFP Photo

Washington: Amy Klobuchar, a Midwestern moderate, will end her underdog presidential campaign and endorse Joe Biden, her team said Monday, on the eve of the biggest voting day in the Democratic nomination race.

“The senator is flying to Dallas to join vice president Biden at his rally tonight where she will suspend her campaign and endorse the vice president,” a Klobuchar campaign spokesperson told AFP.

The move is a major boost for former vice president Biden, following the withdrawal of another moderate, Pete Buttigieg, on Sunday.

After a blowout victory in the last primary, Saturday in South Carolina, Biden heads into “Super Tuesday” with a head of steam as he challenges leftist firebrand Bernie Sanders to see who faces Donald Trump in November's election.

Klobuchar, a US senator from the state of Minnesota, had positioned herself as a centrist and pragmatist who has worked across the aisle in Washington and could bring that spirit of unity and cooperation into the Oval Office.

Despite a few compelling debate performances, the 59-year-old never registered above single digits in national polling averages and was not expected to deliver a strong showing on Tuesday, when 14 states go to the polls.

Her exit leaves two women in the Democratic nomination hunt: Senator Elizabeth Warren, a progressive from Massachusetts, and the anti-war congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Warren thanked her friend Klobuchar in a tweet. “You've been a champion for working families and women in politics, and I look forward to keeping up that fight by your side,” she wrote.

Tags: amy klobuchar, us democrats, us presidential race, 2020 us elections

Latest From World

New nurse officers are trained on the COVID-19 coronavirus before heading to Daegu to help medical staff, at the Korea Armed Forces Nursing Academy in Daejeon, South Korea. AFP Photo

South Korea reports total 5,000 cases in Covid 19

File photo of teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg marches with other demonstrators as she participates in a school strike climate protest in Bristol, England on February 28, 2020. (AP)

Canada oil firm apologizes for using sexualized 'Greta' image

With his husband Chasten by his side, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg announces he is ending campaign to be the Democratic nominee for president during a speech at the Century Center. AFP Photo

Pete Buttigieg exits US presidential race

People walk by the Louvre museum, in Paris, France on Sunday. AP Photo

France close the Louvre to contain the spread of virus

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham