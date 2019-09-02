Tuesday, Sep 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

World, Americas

Texas mass shooting gunman known to police

PTI
Published : Sep 2, 2019, 7:04 pm IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2019, 7:04 pm IST

The authorities spent entire Sunday combing through more than 15 crime scenes and searching Ator's home and car.

Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

Houston: The gunman who opened fire in the US State of Texas, killing 7 people and injuring several others, has been identified as a 36-year-old white man, who was known to the authorities.

The shooting - the 38th mass killing by firearms in the US this year - occurred on Saturday in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa.

"The shooter has been identified as a 36-year-old local man named Seth Aaron Ator," police said.

Ator opened fire around 3 pm (local time) after he was pulled over by traffic officials.

He shot at the trooper who stopped him and began shooting people at random, local media quoted Chief Michael Gerke of the Odessa Police Department as saying.

The driver then began shooting at other people in several other locations. At one point, he abandoned his car and stole a postal truck before continuing his spree.

He was shot dead by police at a cinema complex.

"As federal agents join the investigation into the reasons behind this mass shooting, we have learned more about the gunman," the authorities said.

The authorities spent entire Sunday combing through more than 15 crime scenes and searching Ator's home and car.

"Still working to determine the reason behind the shooting. He used an assault rifle style weapon during the 10-mile long shooting spree," authorities said.

Online court records showed that Ator faced arrest in 2001 for a misdemeanor offence that would not have prevented him from legally purchasing firearms in Texas, although authorities have not said where Ator got the "AR style" weapon he used, the New York Times reported.

The authorities said the death toll is now seven.

Steve LeSueur, the Odessa police spokesman, said that at least one person remains in "life-threatening" condition."

US President Donald Trump appreciated the law enforcement responders for handing the situation well.

"Great job by Texas Law Enforcement and First Responders in handling the terrible shooting tragedy yesterday. Thank you also to the FBI, @GregAbbott_TX and all others. A very tough and sad situation!," Trump tweeted.

Tags: shootout
Location: United States, Alaska

Latest From World

“We both are nuclear-armed countries. If these tensions increase, the world could be in danger,” Khan said addressing members of the Sikh religious community in the eastern city of Lahore. (Photo: File)

'Won't use nukes first': Pakistan PM on tensions with India

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh “strongly objected” to statements made by Qasim Khan Suri, Deputy Speaker of the Pakistani National Assembly, and also took on Senator Quratulain Marri. (Photo: Screengrab)

Pakistan’s claims on Kashmir rejected by South Asian Speakers’ Summit

No group has so far taken the responsibility of the attack. (Photo: Representational)

Afghanistan: 6 killed in explosion in Kunduz

Hezbollah issued a statement soon afterward saying it had destroyed an Israeli military vehicle and killed and wounded those inside. (Photo: AFP)

Escalation between Israel, Hezbollah ends but tensions remained along Lebanese border

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple products could get costlier under new US tariffs on chinese goods

2

2020 election: Too old for president? Health and fitness a better question

3

Jabra Elite 85h review: Premium ANC headphones for the price-conscious Indian

4

Category 5 Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas. But what is a category 5 storm?

5

'Tough to stay an actor and not become a commodity,' says Sunny Deol

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Athiya Shetty was the showstopper for Abraham and Thakore's collection at Lakme Fashion Week. (Photo: File)

Winter/Resort 2019 Collection at Lakme Fashion Week

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham