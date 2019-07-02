Tuesday, Jul 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:02 PM IST

World, Americas

US Senate passes provision to give India NATO ally-like status

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2019, 1:31 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2019, 1:31 pm IST

The National Defence Authorisation Act or NDAA for the fiscal year 2020, that contained such a proposal was passed by US Senate last week.

The House is expected to take up its version of the NDAA sometime in July before legislators adjourn for the month-long August recess on July 29. (Photo: File)
 The House is expected to take up its version of the NDAA sometime in July before legislators adjourn for the month-long August recess on July 29. (Photo: File)

Washington: The US Senate has passed a legislative provision that brings India at par with America’s NATO allies and countries like Israel and South Korea for increasing defence cooperation.

The National Defence Authorisation Act or NDAA for the fiscal year 2020, that contained such a proposal was passed by the US Senate last week.

Introduced by Senate India Caucus Co-Chair Senator John Cornyn with the support of Senate India Caucus Co-Chair Senator Mark Warner, the amendment provides for increased US-India defence cooperation in the Indian Ocean in the areas of humanitarian assistance, counterterrorism, counter-piracy and maritime security.

Last week, House India Caucus Co-Chair Brad Sherman, along with Congressmen Joe Wilson, Ami Bera, Ted Yoho, George Holding, Ed Case and Raja Krishnamoorthi introduced a similar legislative proposal to the House FY2020 NDAA that would greatly enhance the US-India relationship. The bill would be signed into law after both the chambers of the US Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – passes it.

The House is expected to take up its version of the NDAA sometime in July before legislators adjourn for the month-long August recess on July 29.

In a statement, the Hindu American Foundation commended Senators Cornyn and Warner for their efforts in advancing the US-India strategic partnership. “Elevating India to non-NATO status is vital, now more than ever, for the US, for India, and for the entire region,” said HAF managing director Samir Kalra.

“Whether we do that with free standing legislation or whether we do that with an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act matters, I think, very little. What matters is that we recognise the importance, in a tangible way, of the US-India alliance,” Congressman Sherman said at the HAF Capitol Hill Reception last week.

The US recognised India as a “Major Defence Partner” in 2016, a designation that allows India to buy more advanced and sensitive technologies from America at par with that of the US’ closest allies and partners, and ensures enduring cooperation into the future.

Tags: nato, white house, john cornyn
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Such acts of harassment won’t stop the opposition from exposing the ‘disastrous and despotic rule’ of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regime,” Shahbaz Sharif said. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Pakistan authorities arrest senior Opposition leader for possessing drugs

Houthis are leading a bloody military campaign in Yemen against internationally recognised President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. (Photo: ANI)

Houthi attacks Saudi airport again, 1 Indian among 9 injured

The town of La Higuera will also be plunged into total darkness. (Photo: AFP)

Total solar eclipse today across 11,000 km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

The US has already declared Dawood Ibrahim a global terrorist running an international drug syndicate and sharing the gang's routes with Pakistan-based terror outfits. (Photo: PTI/File)

Pak trying to halt extradition of Dawood 's top aide to US: Sources

MOST POPULAR

1

Hyderabad airport launches Face Recognition system for entry

2

Total solar eclipse today across 11,000 km stretch over South Pacific, Chile, Argentina

3

Amarnath yatra: Food, shelter, medical aid for pilgrims

4

Totally strange Samsung Galaxy Roll is the best smartphone we have seen yet

5

Revenge porn laws now encompass deepfakes

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri accepts applause at the end of the Dior Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2020 fashion collection presented in Paris. (Photo: AP/Michel Euler)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Back to Black

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham