Thursday, Sep 01, 2022 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

  World   Americas  01 Sep 2022  Biden appoints two Indian-Americans to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council
World, Americas

Biden appoints two Indian-Americans to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2022, 9:32 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2022, 9:32 am IST

The President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC) advises the White House on how to reduce physical and cyber risks

US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Indian-Americans Manu Asthana and Madhu Beriwal to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council. (AFP)
 US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Indian-Americans Manu Asthana and Madhu Beriwal to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council. (AFP)

Washington: US President Joe Biden has announced his intent to appoint Indian-Americans Manu Asthana and Madhu Beriwal to his National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

The President's National Infrastructure Advisory Council (NIAC) advises the White House on how to reduce physical and cyber risks, and improve security and resilience of the nation's critical infrastructure sectors.

The 26 individuals announced Wednesday to the NIAC are leading senior executives with deep experience across a broad range of sectors, including banking and finance, transportation, energy, water, dams, defence, communications, information technology, healthcare services, food and agriculture, government facilities, emergency services, and higher education.

Asthana oversees the largest power grid in North America and one of the largest electricity markets in the world as the CEO and president of PJM.

"Under his leadership, PJM has established a clear path for defining the grid operator's role in the transition to a cleaner, more efficient grid while maintaining reliable electric service," the White House said.

Asthana has extensive leadership experience in the energy industry in the areas of power generation operations, optimisation and dispatch, competitive retail electricity, electricity and natural gas trading, and risk management. He is a member of the Electricity Subsector Coordinating Council and serves on the Board of Trustees of Texas Children's Hospital, the White House added.

"He also serves on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Asthana earned a Bachelor of Science in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar and a Joseph Wharton Scholar," it said.

Madhu Beriwal founded the Innovative Emergency Management, Inc. (IEM) in 1985 and continues to serve as its CEO and president. IEM is the largest woman-led homeland security and emergency management firm in the United States.

"Under Beriwal's leadership, IEM has led some of the largest mitigation and resilience efforts across the United States, building back stronger following disasters including disaster recovery programs, delivering federal funds to survivors and communities faster than any other program of the same type and magnitude," the White House said.

"For over 37 years, Beriwal has been dedicated to the use of technology to enhance preparedness and response, and build resilience in communities and their critical infrastructure. She was inducted into the International Women in Homeland Security and Emergency Management Hall of Fame in 2012," it said.

She holds a master's degree in urban planning and a bachelor's degree in geography and economics. 

Tags: national infrastructure advisory council, joe biden, manu asthana, madhu beriwal
Location: United States, Washington

Latest From World

People walk past a

New York's Times Square to become 'Gun-Free Zone'

A farmer walks past government propaganda depicting ethnic minority residents reading the constitution with slogans which reads, 'Unity Stability is fortune, Separatism and Turmoil is misfortune,' in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. (AP file photo)

UN releases report on possible crimes against humanity in China's Xinjiang

It will also allow the People’s Liberation Army to keep a check on the southern banks of Pangong Tso lake, including the Chushul hills. — Representational Image/AP

Satellite images show China’s radar system in Pangong Tso

'Yuan Wang 5' was originally scheduled to arrive at the Chinese-run port on August 11 but it was delayed in absence of permission by Sri Lankan authorities following security concerns raised by India.(AFP)

Lanka needs support, not 'unwanted pressure', says India slamming China over spy ship

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham