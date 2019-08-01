Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:46 AM IST

World, Americas

YouTube star Grant Thompson killed in paragliding accident

AFP
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 8:41 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 8:41 am IST

Grant had 11 million subscribers on his channel and billions of views.

A GPS device that he had on him was used to locate his body late Tuesday. (Photo: YouTube)
 A GPS device that he had on him was used to locate his body late Tuesday. (Photo: YouTube)

Los Angeles: YouTube star Grant Thompson, who rose to fame as host of the popular channel "The King of Random," has died in a paragliding accident, his family announced.

Authorities said the 38-year-old, who had 11 million subscribers on his channel and billions of views, was reported missing after he didn't return on Monday from a paragliding trip in Utah.

A GPS device that he had on him was used to locate his body late Tuesday.

The Washington County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that rescuers had recovered paragliding equipment as well as a video recording device that may help shed some light on the crash.

Thompson's family informed fans of his death on his social media pages.

"It is with great sadness to inform everyone that Grant Thompson passed away last night," the family said on Instagram. "Please do a random act of love or kindness today in honor of The King of Random."

"Grant's legacy will live on in the channel and the global community he created."

One of his popular videos -- "How to Make LEGO Gummy Candy!" -- explained how to make candy at home, and another was titled "What does Liquid Nitrogen do to Your face?"

His last video, "Rice Cake RAFT! Will It Float?" was published on Sunday.

Prior to building his YouTube empire, Thompson worked as an airline pilot for 11 years and then worked for a brief period in real estate, according to a 2017 interview with MediaKix.

"I started making videos on YouTube showing people what I was tinkering with and what I was coming up with," he said in the interview. "It turned into a big enough movement that I shut down my real estate business, I quit the airlines, and now it's all YouTube."

Tags: youtube, grant thompson, paragliding
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Several candidates joined with Biden in condemning the man currently in the White House. (Photo: File)

'Go easy on me kid': Joe Biden, rivals temper tone at Democratic debate

Hamza was thought to be under house arrest in Iran at the time, and documents recovered from the compound indicated that aides had been trying to reunite him with his father. (Photo: AP)

'Osama bin Laden’s son Hamza is dead,' says US official: report

'African-American people have been calling the White House. They have never been so happy for what our president has done,' Trump said. (Photo: File)

I am the least racist person anywhere in the world: Trump

Tajimi in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, saw the mercury rise to 37.1 degrees Celsius, while Kumagaya in Tokyo's neighbouring prefecture of Saitama and Kyoto saw temperatures rocket to 36.8 degrees Celsius. (Photo: Representative Image/File)

Scorching heat kills 11 in Japan

MOST POPULAR

1

Now colour-changing tattoos that can track diabetes, kidney disease

2

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

3

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

4

Watch: Alert CRPF dog saves man trapped under debris in J&K

5

He’s one of the calmest persons I’ve met: Anushka on hubby Virat's aggression

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham