Thursday, Aug 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

World, Americas

Highly gratified by cooperation from ‘great friend’ India on Iran: US

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2019, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2019, 10:27 am IST

India, which has galloping energy needs, went out of its way to co-operate with the United States.

India has brought down the import of oil from Iran, with which it has historic and cultural ties, to almost zero. (Representational Image)
 India has brought down the import of oil from Iran, with which it has historic and cultural ties, to almost zero. (Representational Image)

Washington: The United States is “highly gratified by co-operation from a great friend and partner like India” on the Iranian oil sanctions, the White House said on Wednesday as the Trump administration slapped sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, ramping up its tension with Tehran.

“We have been highly gratified by cooperation from a great friend and partner like India, and even less well-aligned countries such as China, in making the rather obvious choice that the United States would be the business partner of choice, not Iran,” a senior official told reporters during a conference call after the Trump administration slapped sanctions against Zarif.

India, which has galloping energy needs, went out of its way to co-operate with the United States. India has brought down the import of oil from Iran, with which it has historic and cultural ties, to almost zero.

Referring to an open source information, the official said Iranian export of oil for July was at 1,00,000 barrels per day, which is down considerably from the previous historic low of 7,81,000.

The official credited the Trump administration for this and added that Iran has very little to offer in terms of being a trading partner.

 “The United States just continues to be appreciative, particularly of India’s cooperation, and continues to be very mindful of India’s legitimate energy needs,” the senior official said responding to a question on reports about talks between India and Iran on oil trade through their own currencies.

 “We are very happy as a major energy producer to contribute to what we see as an ample supply to the global market that can keep India amply supplied with energy,” said the official requesting anonymity.

A second senior administration official said that the US officials have been all over the world very carefully making sure that all of its partners and allies and companies around the world understand the consequences of violating the sanctions.

The United States has been very explicit about the need to ensure that the sanctionable activity has ceased. “We’re getting very important results there,” the second administration official said.

Tags: us, iran sanctions, us sanctions, india, oil import
Location: United States, District of Columbia

Latest From World

Washington formally launched the procedure of leaving the treaty on February 1. (Photo: File)

US poised to formally abandon cold war missile treaty with Russia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his counterparts from Thailand and New Zealand respectively in Bangkok. (Photo: ANI)

Jaishankar holds talks with Thai, New Zealand counterparts in Bangkok

A GPS device that he had on him was used to locate his body late Tuesday. (Photo: YouTube)

YouTube star Grant Thompson killed in paragliding accident

Several candidates joined with Biden in condemning the man currently in the White House. (Photo: File)

'Go easy on me kid': Joe Biden, rivals temper tone at Democratic debate

MOST POPULAR

1

Plus-size models walk the ramp to promote body positivity

2

After Apple iPhone is dead, what next?

3

Now colour-changing tattoos that can track diabetes, kidney disease

4

IAF chief launches 3D mobile video game themed on missions, combat scenarios

5

Same-sex couple win the internet with their mesmerising pictures

more

Editors' Picks

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The cast and crew along with the makers of the upcoming dance film Street Dancer 3D celebrated the wrap up of their shoot on Tuesday night. Present at the wrap up party were Varun Dhawan, Shardddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Producers Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Lizelle D’Souza and Director Remo D’Souza. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Varun, Shraddha, Nora & others enjoy Street Dancer 3D wrap up bash

Sanjay Dutt turned 60 yesterday and on this special day, the actor celebrated his birthday at the teaser launch of his next, Prasthanam. Produced by wife Maanayata Dutt, the event was attended by his film's co-stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Satyendra Dubey and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebration at Prasthanam teaser launch; see pics

Today, Bollywood superstar Sanjay Dutt turned 60 and on this special day, the actor went on dinner with his wife Maanayata Dutt, sisters Priya and Namrata and his kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Happy B'day Sanjay Dutt: The superstar celebrates special day with family

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and other were snapped in stylish avatar. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Shahid, Malaika, Kriti and others step out in style

On Wednesday night, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora partied all night with their other girl friends. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan was missing from the party. The divas were looking gorgeous in their stylish part outfits. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Malaika, Karisma, Amrita and their girl gang party all night

Indian celebrities like Vijay Deverakonda, Kriti Sanon, Varun Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra, Malaika Arora and others were snapped in various parts of the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Vijay, Kriti, Sidharth, Parineeti and others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham