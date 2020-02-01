Saturday, Feb 01, 2020 | Last Update : 10:30 AM IST

World, Americas

U.S. declares virus 'emergency,' bans entry of travelers from China

AFP
Published : Feb 1, 2020, 9:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 1, 2020, 9:48 am IST

Mandatory 14-day quarantine orders issued for the first time in 50 years

U.S. health secretary Alex Azar speaks during a press briefing on the coronavirus, in the briefing room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP)
 U.S. health secretary Alex Azar speaks during a press briefing on the coronavirus, in the briefing room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP)

WASHINGTON: The U.S. said Friday it was declaring a public health emergency and temporarily banning the entry of foreign nationals who had traveled to China over the past two weeks to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Sweeping new restrictions will also be imposed on American citizens, with those returning from the province at the disease's epicentre placed in facilities for mandatory 14-day quarantines, said health secretary Alex Azar.

U.S. citizens coming from other parts of China will undergo health screening at ports of entry and then be placed under monitored self-quarantine at home.

"I have today declared that the coronavirus presents a public health emergency in the United States," said Azar during a briefing at the White House, adding that the directives would take effect on February 2 from 5:00 pm eastern time (2200 GMT).

"Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have traveled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States for this time," he added.

The restrictions apply to people who have traveled to the designated areas in the two weeks prior to their attempted entry.

There have been seven confirmed US cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, which originated in a live seafood market in Wuhan, in Hubei province, in December.

The World Health Organization has already declared the epidemic a global emergency, and the Chinese death toll has risen to 259 while total infections reached nearly 12,000, surpassing the SARS epidemic of two decades ago.

Three US airlines, American, Delta and United said they would soon suspend all flights to China.

First federal quarantine in 50 years

Earlier, officials imposed mandatory 14-day quarantine orders on 195 Americans who were air evacuated from Wuhan, the first time a federal directive of this kind was issued for more than 50 years. The last case involved a person who was evaluated for smallpox in the 1960s.

A plane carrying the repatriated citizens, who include diplomats and their families, touched down at the March Air Reserve Base in Riverside, California, on Wednesday and officials initially said the passengers would be asked to voluntarily isolate themselves for up to 72 hours.

Early signs were good, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) declared that none of the individuals showed symptoms of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

One of the individuals tried to leave the base and was placed under quarantine by the state of California, said CDC official Marty Citron, before the federal action.

Questions over test accuracy

The repatriated group submitted samples for testing at the CDC headquarters in Atlanta -- but officials now say they are not certain about the accuracy of their diagnostic tools.

"We are seeing in the cases that are in the hospital, we've seen people who had detectable virus, and they didn't have the technical virus, and then three days later they had detectable virus," said Robert Redfield, the CDC's director.

Given that the extent of asymptomatic transmission was not yet clear, a negative test was not being used as a release criteria.

"It isn't like it's a horrible test, but it is not a test that's absolute," added CDC immunologist Anthony Fauci.

Despite the seemingly drastic actions, the U.S. public "should not let fear or panic guide your actions," said senior CDC official Nancy Messonnier, but instead exercise normal precautions for stopping the spread of respiratory viruses.

These include washing your hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds, disinfecting surfaces, staying home when sick and covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue and then throwing it in the trash.

"We do not currently recommend the use of facemasks for the general American public," said Messonnier. "This virus is not spreading in your communities."

"Please do not assume that just because someone is of Asian descent that they have this new coronavirus," she added, noting there are four million Chinese Americans in the United States.

Tags: us coronavirus quarantine, wuhan virus, us ban china virus

Latest From World

In this image from video, U.S. Senators cast their vote on the motion to allow additional witnesses and evidence to be allowed in the impeachment trial against president Donald Trump in the Senate in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP)

Trump acquittal now certain as Senate nixes witnesses

Red, white and blue lights illuminate 10 Downing Street, the official residence of Britain's prime minister, in central London on January 31, 2020, after Britain left the European Union at 2300GMT. Brexit supporters gathered outside parliament to cheer Britain's departure from the European Union following three years of epic political drama.(AFP)

Finally, Britain makes historic exit from EU

An official in a protective suit checks on an elderly man wearing a facemask who collapsed and died on a street near a hospital in Wuhan. AFP photo

Man found dead on empty street in China's Wuhan

'Boiling' plasma that covers the Sun is seen in the highest-ever resolution images of the star, taken by the new Daniel K. Inouye Solar telescope. AFP Photo

Telescope in Hawaii captures Sun in great detail

MOST POPULAR

1

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

2

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

3

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

4

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

5

iPhone 12 shocker as stunning new Apple iPhone revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham