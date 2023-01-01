Sunday, Jan 01, 2023 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

  World   Americas  01 Jan 2023  Canada to require COVID tests for passengers from China
World, Americas

Canada to require COVID tests for passengers from China

PTI
Published : Jan 1, 2023, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Jan 1, 2023, 10:35 am IST

The requirement will apply to all air travellers aged two and older from the three countries and will begin on Jan. 5

A passenger of a flight from Beijing leaves the terminal after landing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in Barajas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on December 31, 2022. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)
 A passenger of a flight from Beijing leaves the terminal after landing at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport in Barajas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on December 31, 2022. (Pierre-Philippe Marcou / AFP)

Ottawa: Canada plans to temporarily require people flying from China, Hong Kong and Macao to test negative for COVID-19 before leaving for Canada.

The requirement will apply to all air travellers aged two and older from the three countries and will begin on Jan. 5, the federal government said in a news release Saturday.

“These planned health measures will apply to air travellers, regardless of nationality and vaccination status,” the release said. “They are temporary measures, in place for 30 days, that will be reassessed as more data and evidence becomes available.”

The United States announced on Wednesday it would require all travellers from China to show a negative COVID-19 test result before flying to the country as Beijing's rapid easing of COVID-19 restrictions leads to a surge in cases.

The Canadian government said its new testing measure is "in response to the surge of COVID-19 in the People's Republic of China and given the limited epidemiological and viral genomic sequence data available on these cases.”

People will need to provide a negative COVID-19 test result to the airline, taken no more than two days before their departure, before boarding a flight to Canada.

The test can be either molecular, such as a PCR test, or an antigen test from a telehealth service or an accredited laboratory or testing provider, the release said.

Passengers who tested positive more than 10 days before their flight leaves, but not more than 90 days, can provide the airline with proof of their positive test instead.

"Since the start, our Government has taken the necessary steps to keep Canadians safe in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” federal health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement. “Our actions continue to be guided by prudence and we will not hesitate to adjust measures to protect the health and safety of Canadians.”

Tags: covid restrictions, canada covid-19, canada covid control measures, covid test for chinese travellers
Location: Canada, Ontario, Ottawa

Latest From World

In this file photograph taken on December 25, 2005, Pope Benedict XVI delivers his first Christmas Day

Former pope Benedict XVI passes away

The World Health Organization has again urged China to regularly share specific and real-time data on the COVID-19 situation in the country. (AFP file image)

WHO asks China to regularly share data on Covid-19 situation

Covid-19 patients on beds at Tianjin Nankai Hospital in Tianjin on December 28, 2022. - Cities across China have struggled with surging infections, a resulting shortage of pharmaceuticals and overflowing hospital wards and crematoriums. (Noel Celis / AFP)

Global alarm grows over China's COVID-19 surge

Passengers prepare to board a flight at the airport in north-central China's Jiangxi province. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

US considering COVID entry restrictions for travelers from China

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2023 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham