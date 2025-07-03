Modi: India Carries Africa in its Heart

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a special session of the Parliament of Ghana on Thursday, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so. In his address, PM Modi highlighted the historical bonds between India and Ghana, forged through shared struggles for independence and a common commitment to democracy and inclusive development. PM mentioned that “India carries Africa in its heart” while calling to build a partnership not only for today, but for generations to come.

In his address Mr Modi also expressed gratitude to the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama and the Ghanaian people for the National Honour conferred upon him, calling it a symbol of enduring friendship. PM was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', Ghana’s national honour, for his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership". Mr Modi said the award was a matter of great pride and honour for him.

The special session, convened by the Speaker of Parliament, was attended by Members of Parliament, government officials and guests from both the nations.

The address marked a significant moment in India-Ghana relations, reflecting the mutual respect and shared democratic values that unite the two countries. A couple of legislators were seen wearing traditional Indian attire to show solidarity with India.

In his address to the Parliament, Mr Modi also said a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world and pushed for credible and effective reforms in the global governance in the wake of changing circumstances.

“As the world's largest democracy, India is a pillar of strength for the world. A strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world," PM said. He underlined that the world order created after World War II is changing fast.

Prime Minister lauded Ghana’s vibrant parliamentary system and expressed satisfaction at the growing exchanges between the legislatures of both countries. In this context, he welcomed the establishment of the Ghana-India Parliamentary Friendship Society. Expressing the resolve of the people of India to make the country a developed nation by 2047, Prime Minister noted that India would stand shoulder to shoulder with Ghana in its pursuit of progress and prosperity.

“For us, democracy is not merely a system. It is a part of our fundamental values... Openness to ideas is the core of democracy. India has over two thousand five hundred political parties. Twenty different parties governing different states, twenty-two official languages, thousands of dialects. This is also the reason that people who came to India have always been welcomed with open hearts. The same spirit helps Indians integrate easily wherever they go. Even in Ghana, they have blended into society, just like sugar in tea,” PM said.

He added the world is also facing new and complex crises such as climate change, pandemics, terrorism, and cybersecurity. Institutions created in the last century are struggling to respond. The changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms in global governance, PM said.

While lauding the fast paced development of Ghana, Mr Modi said India remains a committed partner in Africa’s development journey. “We support Africa's Development Framework, Agenda 2063, to secure a bright and sustainable future for its people,” he added.

Earlier, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Mahama, after which India and Ghana elevated their ties to the level of a comprehensive partnership. Four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed after the talks.

Mr Modi, in his media statement after the talks said India is not just a partner but a co-traveller in Ghana's development journey. He added said both sides have set a target of doubling the two-way trade in the next five years. The PM also highlighted the upswing in trade relations between the two countries.

"Indian companies have invested nearly two billion dollars in about 900 projects. Today, we have set a target to double our mutual trade in the next five years…In the field of FinTech, India is ready to share its experience of UPI digital payments with Ghana," PM noted. He added that the Indian companies will cooperate in the exploration and mining of critical minerals. India-Ghana cooperation will also be enhanced in areas such as training of armed forces, maritime security, defence supply and cyber security, he added.

PM also paid homage at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) dedicated to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement. Later PM departed for Trinidad and Tobago for the second leg of his tour.