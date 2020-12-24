Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020 | Last Update : 11:07 PM IST

  World   Africa  23 Dec 2020  UK quarantines travelers from South Africa as one more Covid variant detected
World, Africa

UK quarantines travelers from South Africa as one more Covid variant detected

AFP
Published : Dec 23, 2020, 10:26 pm IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2020, 10:26 pm IST

Hancock said the new variant has ‘mutated further’ than the one that recently prompted the British government to tighten restrictions

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock attends a remote press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on December 23, 2020. - Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.
  Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock attends a remote press conference to update the nation on the status of the Covid-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on December 23, 2020. - Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said. "We're placing immediate restrictions on travel from South Africa," Hancock said, adding that two cases of the "highly concerning" new virus strain had been discovered in Britain. (AFP)

LONDON: Britain on Wednesday introduced restrictions on travel from South Africa over the spread of another new variant of coronavirus, UK Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

The restrictions, which applied with immediate effect, were introduced following the discovery of two cases of the virus strain in Britain.

 

"This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible, and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant that has been discovered in the UK," Hancock said, referring to a strain of the virus discovered in Britain which has also been found to be more contagious.

The health minister said that all individuals in the UK who had contracted the variant originating in South Africa had been placed in quarantine as well as their close contacts.

In addition to the travel restrictions, Hancock said the government was also asking anyone who has been in close contact with someone who had been in South Africa in the last two weeks to quarantine.

 

"They must restrict all contact with any other person whatsoever," he said.

The discovery of cases of what officials believe is a new, more transmissible variant of the coronavirus in the UK follows the announcement last week that a new strain had spread throughout the south of England.

In response to the growing number of coronavirus cases, Britain ordered a series of coronavirus restrictions across the affected areas.

More than 50 nations also imposed their own travel restrictions on the UK, including France.

A ban on cross-Channel freight to Europe has wrought havoc around the key port of Dover and led to fears of food shortages in the country's supermarkets because of paralysis in supply chains.

 

Hancock on Wednesday announced the expansion of strict lockdown measures across further parts of the south of England to contain the spread of the disease.

With more than 68,000 deaths from the virus, the United Kingdom is one of the hardest hit countries in Europe.

Tags: uk variant, south africa variant, new covid-19 variant

Latest From World

In this file photo taken on December 02, 2020 the Moderna logo is seen at the Moderna campus in Norwood, Massachusetts where the biotechnology company is mass producing its Covid-19 vaccine. (Joseph Prezioso / AFP)

Pharma chief urges transparency in virus vaccine rollout

A healthcare worker prepares COVID-19 vaccine doses at the Portland Veterans Affairs Medical Center on December 16, 2020 in Portland, Oregon. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images/AFP)

China to start opening vaccination programme to general public

A motorcyclist rides on a deserted street in Paris on December 15, 2020, as a new 8:00 pm-6:00am curfew is implemented in France to avoid a third wave of coronavirus infections. The curfew will be waived for Christmas Eve in order to allow families to travel to celebrate together but it will be kept in place for New Year's Eve. (MARTIN BUREAU / AFP)

European nations tighten virus curbs as Christmas surge fears grow

Nurse Frank Baez, right, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to Tara Easter, a nurse manager of the hospital's medical intensive care unit, at NYU-Langone Hospital on Monday, December. 14, 2020, in New York. (AP/Kevin Hagen)

US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham