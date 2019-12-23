Monday, Dec 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:24 PM IST

World, Africa

18 Indians kidnapped by pirates near Nigerian coast released

PTI
Published : Dec 23, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated : Dec 23, 2019, 11:07 am IST

The mission had taken up with the Nigerian government the kidnapping of the Indian crew of the vessel.

According to ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region, 19 people, including 18 Indians, were kidnapped from the ship on December 3 after it was taken over by the pirates. (Representational Image)
 According to ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region, 19 people, including 18 Indians, were kidnapped from the ship on December 3 after it was taken over by the pirates. (Representational Image)

Abuja: Eighteen Indians, kidnapped by pirates from a commercial vessel near the Nigerian coast on December 3, have been released, the Indian mission in Nigeria said on Sunday.

The Indian nationals were kidnapped from a Hong Kong-flagged vessel off the Bonny island after a group of pirates took control of it.

"Nigerian Navy @NigerianNavy and Shipping Company have confirmed release of 18 Indian nationals, taken hostage from MT Nave Constallation on 3 December. Thank all stake holders involved in their safe release," the Indian High Commission tweeted.

The mission had taken up with the Nigerian government the kidnapping of the Indian crew of the vessel.

According to ARX Maritime, a global agency tracking maritime developments in the region, 19 people, including 18 Indians, were kidnapped from the ship on December 3 after it was taken over by the pirates.

Tags: indian-origin, kidnapping, crime, indian navy
Location: Nigeria, Kaduna

Latest From World

The Pakistan government has denied permission to PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad, saying those involved in any economic crime and institutional fraud could not be allowed to leave the country, according to a media report on Monday. (Photo: File)

Pak govt denies permission to Maryam Nawaz to travel abroad

The national public broadcaster SABC is currently facing financial strain. (Photo: Facebook)

Indian-origin head of S Africa's news channel sacked over racist remarks

The email was time-stamped 11:04 am -- an hour and 31 minutes after Trump's controversial July 25 phone call with Zelensky ended, according to a summary of the conversation released by the White House. (Photo: File)

US moved to freeze Ukraine aid 90 minutes after Trump-Zelensky phone call

Trump's invitation was made after the British prime minister's election win this month, The Sunday Times newspaper reported. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump invites UK PM Boris Johnson to White House: report

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham