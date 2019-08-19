Monday, Aug 19, 2019 | Last Update : 01:06 PM IST

Over 20 killed in oil tanker explosion in west Uganda

The accident happened after its driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a stationary vehicle, which triggered the fire.

'Apart from burning shops, stalls, and a market the fire also burnt two vehicles,' said Martial Tumusiime, police spokesman in the area. (Photo: File/Representational)
Kampala: Over 20 people were killed and dozens injured after a fuel tanker caught fire in western Uganda on Sunday, police said.

Quoting the police, Anadolu Agency reported that the fuel tanker caught fire in western Ruburizi district of Uganda when it was on its way from Kenya to Congo.

The accident happened after its driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a stationary vehicle, which triggered the fire.

"Apart from burning shops, stalls, and a market the fire also burnt two vehicles," said Martial Tumusiime, police spokesman in the area.

The spokesman further ensured that the injured persons were shifted to nearby hospitals.

