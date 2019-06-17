Monday, Jun 17, 2019 | Last Update : 04:35 PM IST

At least 30 dead, 40 injured in Nigeria triple suicide bombing

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri.

Kano: Thirty people were killed in a triple suicide bombing attributed to Boko Haram jihadists in northeast Nigeria late Sunday, emergency services reported.

"The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured," Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday, raising the tally from 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

