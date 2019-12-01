Namibian President Hage Geingob secures term for the second time

Geingob was in a tight race with Panduleni Itula, a member of his own political party, SWAPO, who was running as an independent.

Windhoek: Incumbent Namibian President Hage Geingob has won a second term after securing 56.3 pc votes in the recently concluded elections, country's Election Commission said on Saturday.

First elected in 2014 after sweeping 87 pc of the vote, Geingob was in a tight race this time with Panduleni Itula, a member of his own political party South West Africa People's Organization (SWAPO), who was running as an independent.

Geingob secured 464,703 votes, while independent candidate Panduleni Itula, who stood second, received 242,657 votes, Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) said, as cited by Xinhua news agency.

Geingob has been re-elected despite a recession and a corruption scandal that has fuelled popular discontent.

"I wish to thank Namibians for re-electing me as their President. I am humbled and commit to serve the Namibian nation with more passion and utmost dedication, to bring tangible improvements in the lives of our citizens. I have heard you," Geingob wrote in a Facebook post following his win.