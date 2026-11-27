Sanaa: A Saudi strike killed 11 people on Friday in Yemen, Houthi media said, as the Saudi-led coalition fighting the group said it shot down a drone targeting Riyadh.

The latest incidents came a day after a deadly Houthi attack on a Saudi oil refinery, and add to a growing tally of violence since Yemen's civil war reignited over the summer.

The coalition, which backs Yemen's internationally recognised government against the Iran-allied Houthis, has been regularly bombing areas under their control.

In response, Houthi forces have been targeting the oil-rich kingdom almost daily, hitting energy facilities, airports and the financial district of the capital, Riyadh.

Saudi warplanes carried out a raid on a residential building in the city of Al-Turba in Taiz governorate on Friday, killing "11 citizens, most of them children", the Houthis' Saba news agency said, citing a local source.

The agency also reported strikes targeting fuel tanks in the Saada region, the movement's birthplace and stronghold.

On Thursday, the Houthis targeted the Jazan refinery in southern Saudi Arabia, killing a Nepalese worker and injuring several other people, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The attack also triggered a fire that led to the shutdown of the facility, SPA said.

Yemen plunged back into war in July, after years of relative calm, opening a new front in the Middle East war.

Hostilities intensified in September when the Houthis, who already controlled Yemen's most densely populated areas, seized the western coastline overlooking the strategic Bab el-Mandeb strait on the Red Sea.

The Houthis are now advancing toward Aden, a major southern city where the government has taken refuge after being driven out of the capital Sanaa in 2015.

Since the conflict resumed, fighting in Yemen has killed more than 2,300 people and displaced over 364,000, according to the United Nations.

Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia have killed 27 people, according to the kingdom's authorities.