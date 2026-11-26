RIYADH: Explosions echoed above Riyadh as Saudi armed forces reported on Thursday downing missiles and drones launched by Yemen's Houthis, just a day after the Iran-backed group claimed strikes on the capital.

Months into Saudi Arabia's renewed war with the Houthis, the kingdom has struggled to shield even its most sensitive infrastructure from attacks, with the fighters striking strategic facilities across the nation and prominent skyscrapers in the heart of Riyadh.

An explosion was heard around midnight (2100 GMT) in Saudi capital Riyadh, according to an AFP journalist and residents, after authorities issued an alert warning of a "hostile aerial threat", which was lifted shortly after.

Residents in northern and eastern Riyadh confirmed hearing the blast, with one saying their house windows "shook violently".

Saudi forces said air defences destroyed two ballistic missiles launched toward the capital by the Houthis, as well as a cruise missile in the western part of the country and a drone near Jeddah's port.

Turki al-Malki, the spokesman for the Saudi-led military coalition battling the Houthis, said no civilian injuries resulted from the debris of the intercepted drone.

The Houthis said Wednesday they had targeted the Saudi ports of Jeddah and Jazan in response to Saudi strikes on a Yemeni port controlled by the Iran-backed group.

The fighters had also claimed responsibility for attacks a day earlier on the Saudi capital that struck the tallest tower in its financial district, wounding 11.

In recent weeks the group has launched a barrage at Saudi targets including the financial district, airports, energy infrastructure and military sites.

The Saudi coalition has in turn been striking Houthi-held areas of Yemen in support of the internationally recognised government, which has been battling the Houthis for territory since a civil war reignited in July.

- Port strikes -

"We targeted operational capabilities at the port of Hodeida," the coalition posted to X on Wednesday, having earlier warned civilians to evacuate.

Hodeida is under Houthi control and is a key entry point for goods into Yemeni territory held by the group.

Houthi media outlet Almasirah confirmed on Wednesday morning Hodeida had been targeted and also reported new strikes later in the day, but did not provide details. No casualties or injuries were mentioned.

Almasirah added that Saudi forces had also attacked the area's international airport.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree early on Wednesday threatened to retaliate against Red Sea ports in Saudi Arabia if the coalition went ahead with strikes on Hodeida.

"The port of Jeddah, along with all other Saudi enemy ports along the Red Sea coast, will become targets for our forces should the enemy carry out its threats," he posted on Telegram.

- Symbolic target -

On the ground in Yemen, the Houthis were pressing their advance against government forces, forcing them to retreat. Houthi fighters are positioned just 60 kilometres (37 miles) from Aden, the government's main stronghold in the south.

A Yemeni military spokesman said this week that they were preparing Aden's defences for a potential attack.

On Wednesday, the Houthis claimed responsibility for the strike a day earlier on the Saudi capital's tallest skyscraper, also saying they struck the sprawling Ras Tanura refinery in the kingdom's oil-rich east.

On the Riyadh attack, Houthi spokesman Saree said it had been carried out in three phases, with the strikes hitting their targets "accurately".

The assault on the capital struck its PIF tower, which houses the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The building had already been targeted last Thursday and is one of several high-profile sites hit since fighting resumed in the summer.

Attacks on the PIF building are symbolic as the fund is driving efforts to diversify the oil-reliant Saudi economy -- a project that has been complicated by the Middle East war and Houthi strikes.

Qatar and Pakistan, who have been acting as mediators in efforts to end the wider regional war between Iran and the United States, both "strongly" condemned the attack on the building.