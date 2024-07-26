Luxury meets wilderness: 5 must-visit nature reserves and resorts in Saudi

Beyond the vast deserts and rich heritage of Saudi, the Heart of Arabia is also home to a myriad of breathtaking natural landscapes, pristine waters, and distinct wildlife. Its stunning natural scenery and coastline stretching 1,800 km, is destined to leave you spellbound.



So whether you’re traveling with your family, friends or solo, let Saudi be your sanctuary, and prepare for every moment to nourish the mind, body, and soul. Saudi is the place to be if you’re a nature lover seeking a holistic wellness experience.



Al Ahsa Oasis, Al Hasa

Surround yourself and your family with the lush greenery, natural springs, and lively markets of Al Ahsa. Home to one of the biggest oases in the world and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Al Ahsa boasts tall, beautiful date palms. Fully immerse yourself in nature as you climb the limestone hills of Al Qarah, reaching the top to digest the spectacular view it offers before exploring the hive of caves and passageways cut into the rock.



Next, make your way to Al Ahsa National Park for a family picnic, or visit the King Abdullah Environment Park and enjoy the water fountain light shows, playgrounds, football stadium, mazes, and theater.



Don’t leave without being left spellbound by Yellow Lake’s (also known as Asfar Lake) unforgettable view from sitting on golden sand dunes, bonding with your family, and creating lasting memories. Before you leave, take a stroll through Souq Al Qaisariya, one of the oldest markets in Saudi, to stock up on spices, traditional scents, and souvenirs to take back.



Jabal Shada, Al Baha

Located about an hour and a half from Al Baha by car, the Jabal Shada Nature Reserve is a lesser-explored biodiversity hot spot where unusual rock formations and flora and fauna common to the region are found. This place is home to unique geological formations of caves with historic writing and drawings, dating back to 3,000 years. For visiting this Jabal Shada plan a short road trip with your family and friends. These resorts include bedrooms, kitchens, and balconies with breathtaking views, allowing you to enjoy modern comforts while exploring Jabal Shada’s natural wonders.



Sharaan Nature Reserve, AlUla

Covering 1,500 square kilometers, the beautiful Sharaan Nature Reserve is a treasure trove of natural wonders and a perfect spot for you and your family to explore.



Book a 4x4 adventure through Safari Sharaan so you and your family can sit back and relax as a professional guide drives you across this protected area of red-rock canyons, broad valleys, open desert areas, and rocky outcrops. Enjoy viewing natural sandstone structures, deciphering ancient symbols and rock carvings, and spotting red-necked ostriches, Arabian ibex, and Idmi gazelles among many other animals.



With Banyan Tree AlUla’s offer Pay 2 Stay 3, you and your family can enjoy the serenity of a spacious private villa and enjoy family time like never before. Adding an entertainment layer to your nature experience, enjoy Feykom Tarab: The Miami Show, a full-on theatrical musical performance, hosted by the Maraya, celebrating the region’s top band and their phenomenal journey over the years on the 12th of April with your family.



Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort

Immerse yourself in a staycation at Nofa Riyadh, A Radisson Collection Resort with cozy villas, private gardens, and swimming pools offering stunning views of greenery, dunes, and mountains. This place will leave you mesmerized by nature to a whole new level with its incredible Wildlife Park, making you spot Asian elephants, Grevy's zebras, Arabian oryx, and giraffes.



Unwind in style with your family at Nofa’s on-site 39-seat theater and enjoy daily movie screenings at your leisure or have a family competition at The Nofa Bowling Alley. Younger children can enjoy the Kids’ Adventure Park, an exciting indoor park with action-packed games and a playground.



Aseel Resort, Diriyah, Riyadh

Planning special occasions and family gatherings? Visit Aseel Resort. Nestled in Diriyah, the City of Earth, the resort was inspired by Saudi’s history and Najd’s beautiful artistry. This place offers 6 varying farms to choose from, each one decorated with stunning Saudi artistry and ornate craftsmanship made by locals.



Whether you take a dip in the farm’s private pool or enjoy game nights with your family at the indoor majlis, you are bound to create memories that will last you a lifetime.