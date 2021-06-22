Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 | Last Update : 10:22 PM IST

  Apple might launch M1X powered MacBook Pro, Mac mini in 2021's Q4
Apple might launch M1X powered MacBook Pro, Mac mini in 2021's Q4

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2021, 3:06 pm IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2021, 10:05 pm IST

Both the M1X MacBook Pro models are expected to feature mini-LED screens a bit like the M1 iPad Pro

Reports suggest that both the M1X MacBook Pro models, alongside a Mac mini, will be launched in late October or early November. (Photo: Macbook website)
Washington: Two MacBook Pro models and one Mac mini are expected to arrive within the fourth quarter of this year, with all three machines fueled by American tech giant Apple's much-talked-about M1X chipset.

According to The Verge, reports suggest that both the M1X MacBook Pro models, which can likely include a 14-inch and a 16-inch version, alongside a Mac mini, will be launched in late October or early November.

 

Since Apple did announce its M1-running MacBook products last year on November 10, this prediction could hold merit, but a lot can happen within the coming months. From what's known, both the M1X MacBook Pro models are expected to feature mini-LED screens a bit like the M1 iPad Pro.

Unfortunately, Apple has run into supply issues with this particular component, and to mitigate those problems, the company has reportedly added another supplier to assist with production slowdowns.

Even then, Apple isn't expected to start out production of the new portable Macs until late 2021, and since the Mac mini can't be announced as a standalone product since it'll deduct the spotlight from the MacBook Pro family, it'll likely be unveiled alongside the 14-inch and 16-inch notebooks.

 

Unfortunately, customers who are expecting Apple to unveil a workstation featuring its own silicon are going to be highly disappointed, as reports state that the iMac Pro won't be showcased at Apple's upcoming event.

