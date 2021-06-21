Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:36 AM IST

  Technology   Mobiles & Tabs  21 Jun 2021  OnePlus will reportedly become Oppo's sub-brand
Technology, Mobiles & Tabs

OnePlus will reportedly become Oppo's sub-brand

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2021, 4:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2021, 11:29 pm IST

A leaked document that serves as a talking points memo for use by OnePlus PR, explains the integration in plainer terms

Last week OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a forum post that the company will 'further integrate' with Oppo. (Photo: PTI)
 Last week OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a forum post that the company will 'further integrate' with Oppo. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: A leaked document that serves as a talking points memo between OnePlus and Oppo has confirmed that OnePlus will become an Oppo sub-brand.

According to The Verge, last week OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said in a forum post that the company will "further integrate" with Oppo, but didn't elaborate on how that'd work in practice.

 

Now, a leaked document that serves as a talking points memo for use by OnePlus PR, explains the integration in plainer terms.

"With the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however, will continue to function as an independent entity," as per the memo.

The memo also shows that Lau's role as chief product officer at Oppo will make him responsible for the product strategies of both Oppo and OnePlus.

"With the merging of both the firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products. It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations," it read.

The developers of the Chinese variant of the upcoming Android smartphone OnePlus 9 have already confirmed that they will be switching to Oppo's ColorOS and ditching the previously used HydrogenOS.

 

As per The Verge, OnePlus and Oppo had already merged their research and development departments around the turn of the year, so the "further integration is more to do with streamlining day-to-day business operations."

Tags: oneplus
Location: China, Hebei

Latest From Technology

The Instagram Reels will have the same vertical and full-screen format as regular Reel uploads. (Photo: AP)

Instagram Reels will now display ads for all users worldwide

Facebook also intends to add podcast clips feature going forward that will allow listeners to create and share snippets of podcast episodes. (Photo: PTI)

Facebook to add new podcasts tab to its news feed

The game will be released on both iOS and Android. (Photo: Twitter/@PokemonUniteApp)

'Pokemon Unite' to initially launch on Nintendo Switch in July

The encryption will only work if both parties in the conversation are using Google's default Android Messages app. (Photo: PTI/File)

Google enables end-to-end encryption texting within Messages app

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham